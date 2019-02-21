Michael Murphy, one of the five men who brutally raped and murdered Sydney nurse Anita Cobby in the 1980s, has died in prison after a long battle with cancer.

Corrective Services NSW confirmed to news.com.au that Murphy had died in palliative care last night at the age of 65.

He had been suffering from liver cancer before his death, spending time between his prison cell at Long Bay jail and Prince of Wales Hospital in his final months.

Anita Cobby, pictured in a field, did not stand a chance when the five killers dragged her into their car at night.

"The Corrective Services Investigation Unit, which is part of the NSW Police Force, is investigating and will prepare a report on the death," a Corrective Services NSW spokeswoman said.

"All deaths in custody are subject to a coronial inquest, including deaths resulting from natural causes."

The spokeswoman confirmed Murphy had died in Long Bay jail hospital just before midnight yesterday.

Cobby's widow John was elated Murphy had died, telling The Daily Telegraph: "One down, four to go".

"I hope it was painful for him," he told the publication.

"One down, four to go."

Murphy had been in an out of hospital for about a year and was recently asked if he would apologise to Cobby's family.

"Why would I f**king apologise to anyone while you b******s leave me in this f**king [hospital] room and treat me like this?" he responded.

Murphy was the oldest of the five men who abducted, raped and murdered Cobby as she walked home from a shift.

Imprisoned since his arrest over a crime that shocked the nation more than 32 years ago, Murphy has spent most of his incarceration in Goulburn prison's maximum security wings.

He was aged in his early 30s on the evening of February 2, 1986 when, with brothers Gary and Les, psychopath John Travers and Michael Murdoch, he spotted Cobby walking home.

The registered nurse had been out for dinner with friends and alighted at Blacktown Railway station around 10pm.

The men, who spotted her from the car they were travelling in, dragged Cobby into the vehicle and drove 5km to a rural farm in Prospect.

There they took turns raping the 26-year-old before Travers slit her throat and left her to die.

Michael Murphy (head in hands) with detectives including Ian 'Speed' Kennedy (left) at in the Prospect field where he murdered Anita Cobby.

Two days later, a farmer found Cobby's naked body face down in the Prospect paddock.

She had been beaten, repeatedly raped and tortured, and had her fingers broken and bones dislocated.

In 1987, all five men were convicted of Cobby's murder and sentenced to life imprisonment.

They were all "cemented in", and denied the possibility of parole.

Cobby's father Garry died in 2008, and her mother Grace in 2013.

She is survived by a sister, Kathryn Szyszka, who reportedly has been informed about Murphy's imminent death.

Gary Murphy, Les Murphy, Joh Travers and Michael Murdoch, who are aged around 50 and 60 years old, remain in various maximum security prisons to live out their days.