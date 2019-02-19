A group of inmates in Florida, US, were unlikely good Samaritans after using their theft skills to rescue a baby locked in a car.

The father had just bucked baby Dallas into her car seat and tossed his keys in the front seat. The doors then locked, leaving the baby in the car and a desperate dad locked outside.

A group of inmates were reportedly repairing medians nearby, under police supervision, when they noticed the incident.

What happened next has been described as "a rare moment of inmates working with law enforcement".

Advertisement

Five low-risk offenders immediately jumped into action to rescue the baby. Police gave one of the inmates permission to use a coat hanger to unlock the door, which he did within minutes, thanks to his special skill set.

Thanks to the team effort, baby Dallas is "just fine".