A Sydney father faces an agonising wait to find out if he will be prosecuted over the death of an alleged home invader yesterday morning.

Johan "Francois" Schwartz, 44, was released without charge "pending further inquiries" after detectives grilled him for more than 10 hours.

The results of a post-mortem examination will be crucial in determining whether Mr Schwartz will face any charges over the death of a 35-year-old intruder inside his family's home in Sydney's southwest on Sunday.

Johan Schwartz with his wife and young daughter. Photo / Facebook

The incident comes three years after Benjamin Batterham was charged with killing a man who allegedly broke into his home in Newcastle, NSW.

The 38-year-old chef remains free on bail ahead of his November trial for the murder of Ricky Slater-Dickson in the early hours of March 26, 2016.

Batterham allegedly found Slater-Dickson in his young daughter's bedroom before chasing him down and restraining him. Slater-Dickson lost consciousness and later died in hospital after his life support was switched off.

Batterham's defence team, led by celebrated Sydney barrister Winston Terracini, had argued that Slater-Dickson's death was not caused by Batterham but other factors.

Chef Ben Batterham will stand trial for the 2016 murder of alleged intruder Ricky Slater-Dickson later this year. Photo / Facebook

However, after a four day committal hearing late last year, Magistrate David Price committed Mr Batterham to stand trial for murder.

In the latest case, police say Schwartz woke to the sound of dogs barking at his Harrington Park home at about 7.30am yesterday.

He went to investigate and found an intruder, described by police as "muscular" just metres from where his wife and baby daughter were sleeping.

The Daily Telegraph reported Soper, 35, is understood to have trashed the house before Schwartz found him hiding behind the couch in his living room.

There was a confrontation between the two men during which police suspect Schwartz restrained the intruder, who lost consciousness.

Efforts by neighbours and paramedics to revive the man failed and he was later pronounced dead.

The man who died was revealed on Monday afternoon to be Sydney personal trainer and weightlifter Bradley Soper, 35.

"People are entitled to (defend) their home, they're entitled to use reasonable force to protect themselves and their property," Camden Police Chief Inspector Shane Woolbank told reporters at a press conference.

"The autopsy will determine hopefully his cause of death, which will be a significant factor in where we take this investigation."

Whether or not Schwartz faces charges will hinge on the results of the post-mortem examination into the 35-year-old's death.

If the victim was found to have died as a result of excessive force,Mr Schwartz could be charged with murder or manslaughter.

Residents reported having seen the man wandering around the area barefoot hours before his confrontation with Schwartz.

Brad Soper, 35, died in the suspected home invasion. Photo / Facebook

Inspector Woolbank told reporters the man had "a ginger-like moustache and beard" and was dressed in a "blue sleeveless top and grey Nike training shorts".

"He also had two distinct tattoos, one on the left upper inside of his arm, but that tattoo was not in English," Insp Woolbank said.

A tattoo on his chest began with the words "True to ourself", he said.

Neighbour Domenic Lombardo told The Daily Telegraph he saw a man run through a neighbouring building site around the time of the home invasion, describing him as "breathing heavy and mumbling to himself''.

Unconfirmed reports from neighbours also claim the home intruder was soaking wet after reportedly going for a swim in the family's pool before entering the Westwood Court house.

Detectives have seized CCTV footage from two separate houses which shows the intruder before he approached the Schwartz residence.

A neighbour who watched the security vision said Soper can be seen "staggering like a zombie" with no shoes on through a reserve with dense undergrowth that would have cut into his skin.

The Daily Telegraph reports Mr Soper, 35, trained clients and lifted weights at a Narellan gym where several of his friends today said that reports he died after breaking into a Harrington Park home seemed "out of character" for him. But according to the ABC, Mr Soper was battling a cocaine addiction and struggling for money.

He had also spent some time in hospital for kidney failure in the weeks leading up to his death, the public broadcaster reports.

Brad Soper, 35, died in a home invasion in Harrington Park. Photo / Instagram

Soper competed internationally in the Strongman Champions League in India as recently as December and finished third.

On his work website, Mr Soper listed some of his accomplishments as being named the second strongest man in NSW under 90kg in 2016 and 2017 and the winner of Asia's strongest man in 2017. He said his "long term goal" was to be "Australia's most powerful man under 90kg".

Soper was a regular face at the XXX Fight Academy, an MMA based gym where "real fighters" train.

The academy today issued a statement about Soper's death on social media.

Bradley Soper was found dead in Johan Schwartz's family home. Photo / Instagram

"It is with the greatest sadness and shock to announce the passing of Brad Soper, our coach, our colleague and our friend," it read.

"This news has absolutely devastated us all and we are going to miss him beyond words. His knowledge, encouragement, strength and all of the laughs and fun in between."

According to the statement, "Brad's dedication to his sport and training was nothing short of inspiring, he always put in the work to achieve his goals".

"His passion was to learn as much as he could and share everything he knew with his clients!" it continued.

"Each and every one of them will be grateful for what he's given them.

"Sending all of our love to his family and friends at this heartbreaking time.

Brad Soper, a 35-year-old Sydney man, died in a home invasion in Harrington Park. Photo / Facebook

"Forever our Strongman. RIP."

"R.I.P. Bro I will miss you so much. My best mate bruh. You taught me so much man, I cant believe this sh*t," one tribute to Mr Soper on Instagram read.

Another online tribute read:

"Holy cow — condolences to friends & a family — was such a bright young chap."

Followed by: "Absolutely devastating, such a lovely guy who was always smiling".