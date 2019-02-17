A man who was caught on camera stealing a woman's underwear from an Australian laundromat is being hunted by police.

CCTV footage shows an approximately 40-year-old caucasian man with a grey beard creeping into the laundromat Nicholson Street at Warrnambool, in Victoria's southwest, around 9.30pm on January 10.

He is then seen rummaging through clothes and a bin while eating an ice-cream before stealing a woman's bras and underwear from a dryer, according to Warrnambool Police.

The man was wearing a dark cap, black T-shirt with white motif, grey track pants and tan boots.

Advertisement

Victoria Police have released photos and CCTV of a man they believe can help them with their investigations.