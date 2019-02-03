Leaked schedules to US news site Axios show that US President Donald Trump has spent about 60 per cent of his time over the past three months on "Executive Time".

Axios reports that Trump usually spends the first five hours each work day in his residency.

He wakes at about 6am and "each day's schedule places Trump in 'Location: Oval Office' from 8 to 11am," Axios reports.

"But Trump is never in the Oval during those hours, according to six sources with direct knowledge."

Axios wrote: "The schedules, which cover nearly every working day since the Midterms, show that Trump has spent around 60 per cent of his scheduled time over the past three months in unstructured Executive Time".

Trump is understood to watch television, read newspapers and make phone calls In Executive Time.

Axios said he calls aides, Administration officials, lawmakers, friends and advisers.

A senior White House official told Axios: "He's always calling people, talking to people. He's always up to something; it's just not what you would consider typical structure."

The schedules show that Trump's first meeting of the day typically isn't until 11 or 11.30am. Axios reports that it is usually an intelligence briefing or a meeting with his chief of staff.

Axios reports that on January 18, the President had seven hours of Executive Time.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told Axios that Trump "has a different leadership style than his predecessors and the results speak for themselves".

