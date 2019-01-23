Nothing gives you a good idea of just how cold it is in North America right now like these photos of Niagara Falls.

Social media users are sharing stunning images of the frozen falls as temperatures continue to drop across the US and Canada.

Visiting the falls, Emma Grafham told CNN the attraction reminded her of the movie Frozen.

"There was even this set of stairs that were placed just outside the look-on spot and they had so much ice on them, it looked like Elsa had just cast her arm out and summoned up some stairs like she does in the movie," Grafham told CNN.

A winter storm is currently roaring through the Midwest headed East. The storm is not the first time north Americans faced freezing weather in recent months. In 2018, it was so cold across Canada that electric poles sparked in Nova Scotia, leaving 158,000 people without power and a number of windows shattered from the cold.