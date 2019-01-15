Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn listens to the conclusion of the debate ahead of a vote on the Britan's Prime Minister, Theresa May's Brexit deal.

An anti-Brexit demonstrator cries as he gathers in Parliament square in London.

British MPs in the House of Commons have rejected the European Union withdrawal deal.

It was the worst British parliamentary defeat since 1924, gowing down by 432 votes to 202.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has tabled a motion of no confidence in the government. It will be debated tomorrow NZT.

Here are the latest news and what pundits are saying about the developments.

"This was a scale of defeat that doubled the prediction of even the worst predicted." Chief International Anchor @camanpour on Theresa May's Brexit deal failure https://t.co/Wzv5yH7HMQ pic.twitter.com/0SbnnPWAfh — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 15, 2019

Extraordinary. Humiliating. Unprecedented. A majority of 230 against PM’s Brexit deal. Twice as many MPs vote no as vote yes — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) January 15, 2019

I take note with regret of the outcome of the vote in the @HouseofCommons this evening. I urge the #UK to clarify its intentions as soon as possible. Time is almost up #Brexit https://t.co/SMmps5kexn — Jean-Claude Juncker (@JunckerEU) January 15, 2019

Theresa May spent 2 years 7 months negotiating #Brexit deal

-118 Tory MPs rebelled

So tactic now - with 73 days to go - 'seek cross-party unity'



Shambolic — Paul Johnson (@paul__johnson) January 15, 2019

Theresa May's Brexit deal has been defeated in Parliament. The vote saw the largest rebellion of the ruling party’s MPs since 2003 pic.twitter.com/Sc9JVrroso — The Economist (@TheEconomist) January 15, 2019

"Jeremy Corbyn's been holding back from doing this because he doesn't think he can win it."



Political Editor Gary Gibbon explains what Jeremy Corbyn's no confidence moion in the government means - and what the consequences might be for Brexit and the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/elheMuKynT — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) January 15, 2019

A revealing thing about Brexit is the way some of its most prominent backers, like Nigel Farage, fled the scene after it passed. There was no plan to actualize it, was there? — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 15, 2019

"The deal is absolutely dead" - Conservative MP @JustineGreening explains why she thinks a second #Brexit referendum is the best option.



Follow the latest political reaction here: https://t.co/i92GzqLoMA pic.twitter.com/FxiKVJ9x7W — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 15, 2019

Boris Johnson: "This deal is dead"



Former foreign secretary says #BrexitVote defeat gives Theresa May a "massive mandate to go back to Brussels" and renegotiatehttps://t.co/EdKCKRvfxY #politicslive pic.twitter.com/wk8sLGjNAr — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 15, 2019

"We never wanted a change in government, we wanted a change in policy"- Sammy Wilson says DUP will back PM in Wednesday's confidence motion#BrexitVote latest: https://t.co/EdKCKRvfxY #politicslive pic.twitter.com/Pdq1AnS5VZ — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) January 15, 2019

Poll of polls: 54% of Britons now want to REMAIN in EU. Lead is steady but consistent and growing. #peoplesvote #Brexit #BrexitVote https://t.co/IuDydbKz6C — Peter R. Neumann (@PeterRNeumann) January 15, 2019

If no one really wants a no deal Brexit, then Brexit simply has to be delayed. Pressure for a new referendum will in all probability increase. And that takes time. But then EU should give the time. — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) January 15, 2019

How May hopes to survive her Brexit humiliation | writes @Peston https://t.co/upAVeYq1ks pic.twitter.com/kZ367A0ne7 — ITV News (@itvnews) January 15, 2019

So... 1. May is calling for Labour to bring on a confidence vote tomorrow, 2. if she wins, she will start cross party talks with MP s from across Parliament 3. Govt would explore any ideas that come out of those talks with the EU — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 15, 2019

May thoroughly deserves this defeat. She chose to pursue a hard Brexit, and she drew the red lines, when it should have been obvious the ERG could never be appeased. She's been on a fool's errand, and done it foolishly. She should go. — Carl Gardner (@carlgardner) January 15, 2019

EU27 line on possibility of a special leaders' summit or EUCO is quite clear: "There is nothing more that the EU can do. The problem is in London, not in Brussels or the capitals of the 27. Hence, a meeting of the 27 right now serves no purpose" https://t.co/zjBdiCBdsw — Alberto Nardelli (@AlbertoNardelli) January 15, 2019

"We will need to get an extension to the Article 50 process" - Labour MP @ChukaUmunna explains to Sky News why he is calling for a second #Brexit referendum.



Get the latest political reaction here: https://t.co/QkreiRhRjK pic.twitter.com/rQkp2R1eck — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 15, 2019

The moment Theresa May loses crucial Brexit deal vote – video https://t.co/dedjWLQQtn — The Guardian (@guardian) January 15, 2019

What, you didn't notice the repeated statements over months that there would be no renegotiation?



There are no unicorns. Nothing has changed. This deal, no deal, no Brexit. Pick one.



Just finally, please, grow up, accept reality, pick one, and stop wasting everyone’s time. https://t.co/FLVRJXga73 — Tim O'Connor (@timoconnorbl) January 15, 2019

Brexit bedlam: Parliament votes down Prime Minister May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes pic.twitter.com/Ul6rMkn1Es — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) January 15, 2019

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tables motion of no confidence in UK PM Theresa May's government after heavy defeat in MPs' #BrexitVote



Latest: https://t.co/JXfWlrcIzk pic.twitter.com/DbHiJcQVMZ — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 15, 2019

Juncker - "I urge the United Kingdom to clarify its intentions as soon

as possible. Time is almost up.” — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) January 15, 2019

"Every day that passes without this issue being resolved means more uncertainty, more bitterness and more rancour" - UK PM Theresa May reacts to huge government loss in #BrexitVote



Latest: https://t.co/JXfWlrcIzk pic.twitter.com/V5uXaFQITg — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) January 15, 2019

No confidence debate tomorrow will last “all day”. So sounds like no PMQs with No confidence debate to run from 11.30 - 7pm. — norman smith (@BBCNormanS) January 15, 2019

Spokesman for Donald Tusk, President of the European Council: “We regret the outcome of the vote, and urge the UK Government to clarify its intentions with respect to its next steps as soon as possible." (via @adamfleming) — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) January 15, 2019

Many people think David Cameron's handling of the Brexit referendum was his disastrous legacy for our country. But as we face tonight a PM losing a vote on her flagship policy by 230 votes, yet not resigning, I'm feeling equally ungenerous about his Fixed Term Parliaments Act too — Stewart Wood (@StewartWood) January 15, 2019

.@vincecable : “This is the beginning of the end of Brexit. With Parliament in deadlock, it is time to go back to the public." #BrexitVote #PeoplesVote pic.twitter.com/CMfHKZg7v0 — Lib Dem Press Office (@LibDemPress) January 15, 2019