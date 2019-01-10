JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has sentenced a Palestinian man to 18 years in prison for stabbing a British student to death.

The Jerusalem district court accepted a plea bargain on Thursday in sentencing 60-year-old Jamil Tamimi. He killed 20-year-old British student Hannah Bladon on the Jerusalem light rail in April 2017, stabbing her multiple times before an off-duty policeman pulled the emergency brake and subdued him.

Tamimi's defense team claimed he suffered from a mental illness, and the attack was not ideologically or politically motivated.

Bladon was an exchange student at Hebrew University from the University of Birmingham.

Maurice Hirsch, her family's representative, said he was disappointed her killer would not be serving a life sentence for his crime. But he added "no sentence would have been able to return Hannah."