There are endless takeaways from Donald Trump's televised presidential address, but the twittersphere is perplexed by a shiny detail in the background of the frame.

As the US President stared down the barrel of a camera in the Oval Office and made a public plea to the nation to end America's "cycle of human suffering", social media lit up in response to his impassioned speech.

However eagle-eyed viewers were quick to point out the bizarre medal display stacked on the desk behind him, placed purposefully in front of an American flag. Over Trump's left shoulder sits a collection of family photographs, including pictures of his late mother and father.

President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House as he gives a prime-time address about border security. Photo / AP

"Who's (sic) medals are on display behind Trump?" one Twitter user asked.

"Are those Trump's army medals?" another wrote.

Some suggested they might be Trump's bowling and tennis medals, while a few joked that controversial Milwaukee County Sheriff Clarke — who has been accused of wearing "fake pins" on his uniform — lent his collection to the US President.

The coins were actually military challenge coins that would have been given to the President during his time in office.

The coins are produced by the military, law enforcement and fire departments, the Daily Mail reports.

They often feature unique mottos or insignia and are meant to foster unity within the departments or individual units.

The coins would have been given to Trump by different agencies.

During Trump's eight-minute speech, which aired Tuesday night local time, the US President put forward his case for funding a wall along the southern border. He also blamed the partial government shutdown, now in its third week, on Democrats' refusal to fund the gigantic wall.

"The government remains shut down for one reason and one reason only because Democrats will not fund the wall," he told millions of viewers tuning in, pleading with the nation to end what he deemed America's "cycle of suffering".

Democrats have vowed not to appropriate any money for a border wall, which Trump says will cost US$8 billion to build.

"The only solution is for Democrats to pass a spending bill that defends our borders and reopens the government," he said.