From watching crime shows to Border Control and Police Ten 7, it's clear there are many bizarre ways to stash drugs if you're trying to avoid getting caught.

But one man says he got the surprise of his life, claiming the three syringes police removed from his bottom during a strip search weren't his.

Officers strip-searched 40-year-old Wesley Scott while in custody at a Florida county jail when they made the shocking discovery - despite the man previously telling police he had nothing on him at the time of arrest.

The prisoner, who had been taken in after an arrest warrant had been issued for him on drug charges, claimed he had 'found' the syringes.

Wesley Scott was caught with drug paraphernalia up his bum. Photo / Pinellas County Jail

Before he was transported to jail, Scott was searched in a field where he was taken into custody.

A deputy said he asked Scott if he had anything on him and if he knew what would happen if he brought anything hidden into the jail.

Scott has since been charged with bringing contraband into a county detention facility, as well as possessing drugs with intent to sell and possession of marijuana.

The county sheriff's office described Scott as having a 'transient' address, and is being held on a $5000 bond.