Bizarre security camera footage shows a California man licking a family's doorbell.

Police said the suspect, who has been identified as 33-year-old Roberto Arroyo, spent more than two hours outside the family's home in Salinas, licking the doorbell. He also relieved himself in their yard and stole an extension cord from their Christmas lights display.

The family said their phone alerted them to movement on their home security camera and that's how they became aware of the man on their property.

They had installed the camera less than a month ago.

The man's bizarre act was caught on security footage. Photo / Supplied

They said their children were inside the house at the time, asleep.

"I thought, 'Boy! There's a lot of traffic,'" Sylvia Dungan said. "I started reviewing the videos, (and said to myself) 'Well, who the heck is this?'"

According to authorities, the man has a history of misdemeanours that include public intoxication and being under the influence of narcotics.

After licking the doorbell at the Dungan's house, Arroyo reportedly stopped by another house in the same neighbourhood.

Authorities will now decide whether to press charges. He faces possible misdemeanour charges of petty theft, prowling and violation of probation.