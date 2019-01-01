An airplane carrying a seriously injured 11-month-old baby boy who was pulled from the rubble of a collapsed Russian apartment building has landed in Moscow, where he is to undergo sophisticated medical treatment.

The plane, dispatched by the Health Ministry, arrived in Moscow from the city of Magnitogorsk about eight hours after the baby was found.

He reportedly is suffering from fractures, a head injury and hypothermia after spending nearly 36 hours in the apartment rubble amid sub-zero temperatures.

Nine bodies have been recovered from the rubble of the building that collapsed on Tuesday. Russian officials say 32 people who lived in the building have still not been accounted for.

Advertisement

Russian rescue crews pulled two more bodies out today.

The baby spent 35 hours in temperatures that fell to about -20C.

The building's pre-dawn collapse came after an explosion that was believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

- AP