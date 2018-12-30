A mother was charged last night with the murder of her 22-month-old twins.

Samantha Ford, 37, is believed to have smothered Jake and Chloe at her newly-rented home before trying to kill herself in a road crash.

The children were found at the property in Margate, Kent, after their mother ploughed her Ford Galaxy into the back of a lorry on an A-road around 15 miles away in the early hours of Thursday morning, said the Daily Mail.

Police broke down the door of the semi-detached house and found the twins suffering serious injuries.

They were taken to hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

Last night detectives were trying to piece together what led to the appalling tragedy at the end of the Christmas celebrations.

Mrs Ford's estranged husband Steven Ford, 35, was being comforted by relatives at the couple's former home in Charing, Kent. On Christmas Eve, he shared a photograph of himself with Chloe with the caption: "Snuggling with my fave girl #daughter #myworld #twins."

Yesterday photographs emerged of Mrs Ford carrying the baby twins in her arms.

The couple had split more than a year after returning from the Middle East, where Mr Ford was club captain at Doha Golf Club. Neighbours said Mrs Ford had rented the new $397,000 home a few weeks ago.

Her family, who live in neighbouring Ramsgate, were too upset to speak about the deaths, saying only it was "a terrible tragedy" and that the twins "were lovely".

Samantha Ford with the twins and her husband Steven last year. Photo / Supplied

The horrific events emerged early on Thursday when Mrs Ford's car collided with a lorry on the A299 Thanet Way between Whitstable and Herne Bay.

Police were called to the scene and sent colleagues to the house in Margate after she passed on information about her children.

The twins were discovered inside but could not be saved and Mrs Ford was arrested after being treated for minor injuries.

Last night she was charged with two counts of murder and remanded in custody to appear before Canterbury Magistrates' Court today.It is understood that she and her husband, who is originally from Hull, married around five years ago but split this year.

They spent several years living in Qatar's capital Doha and shared dozens of pictures online about their life in the sunshine.

Mr Ford is a top level golfer who enjoyed hosting a series of prestigious events at the internationally-renowned club.

Photographs the couple posted included them enjoying receptions, sporting events and expat parties in he Middle East.

Yesterday the house in Margate was boarded up after forensics teams removed bags of evidence including two pillow cases.

A pink bicycle could be seen lying in the hall of the property as two uniformed officers stood guard at the front door.

The landlord, who asked not to be named, said: "I've got a grandson that age and another grandson that's even younger, so you can imagine how I feel right now.

"All I know is there was an incident on Thanet Way where a lady tried to drive into a lorry and I know two young children are dead. I'm just so sorry, I can't believe this has happened."

In Charing, a family member declined to comment at the executive home the Fords bought for $804,000 in November 2017.

Neighbours in the cul-de-sac, a stone's throw from Charing railway station, said the family were not well known in the village.