An undersea 6.9 magnitude earthquake has struck off the southern Philippines and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said it has a potential to generate a tsunami.

No casualties or damage have been reported immediately on Saturday.

The US Geological Survey said the quake hit at a depth of 60km south of Davao city in the main southern region of Mindanao.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre, hazardous tsunami waves are possible within 300km of the epicentre along the coasts of the Philippines and Indonesia.

Government agencies have been advised to inform populations in coastal areas of the risk and instruct them on relevant evacuation procedures, depending on the threat level.

- AP

