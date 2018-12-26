US President Donald Trump touched down Wednesday in Iraq in his first visit to a conflict zone as commander in chief, a week after announcing a victory over the Islamic State that his own Pentagon and State Department days earlier said remained incomplete.

The president's visit, which was shrouded in secrecy, follows months of public pressure for him to spend time with troops deployed to conflicts in the Middle East and punctuates the biggest week of turmoil the Pentagon has faced during his presidency.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted Wednesday afternoon, "President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas."

President Donald Trump kisses first lady Melania Trump during a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq.Photo / AP

Defence Secretary Jim Mattis tendered his resignation last Thursday over Trump's decision to withdraw troops from Syria and draw down numbers in Afghanistan in addition to other differences. Although Mattis planned to leave in February, Trump on Sunday dismissed him early, demanding the retired Marine Corps general leave the Pentagon by year end.

Mattis and other top advisers had cautioned Trump not to order a precipitous withdrawal from Syria, where roughly 2000 US troops enabled a Kurdish-led militia to roll back the self-declared caliphate of the Islamic State.

Despite declaring victory over the Islamic State, Trump later tweeted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "very strongly informed me that he will eradicate whatever is left of ISIS in Syria."

Turkey views the Kurdish-led force U.S. troops have relied on to roll back the Islamic State in Syria as enemies, and Pentagon officials worry Turkish forces will massacre the Kurds while failing to prevent a resurgence of ISIS.

Trump hasn't said anything in the past week about the US presence in Iraq, where some 5000 American troops remain, assisting Iraqi government forces and Kurdish Peshmerga fighters in the north in the effort to secure the nation from the threat of the Islamic State. U.S. forces reentered Iraq in 2014 after the Islamic State established a self-declared caliphate in Syria and swept through Iraq, reaching the outskirts of the capital, Baghdad.

Trump's unannounced visit on the day after Christmas continues a holiday tradition followed by previous presidents. Vice President Pence visited Afghanistan on December 22, 2017, to address troops and meet with commanders at Bagram Airfield near Kabul.

US President Donald Trump visits with members of the military at a dining hall at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq. Photo / AP

Although Trump has previously addressed US troops stationed overseas, including in Italy, Japan and South Korea, he has drawn criticism for not yet visiting those deployed to combat zones.

Trump has long been critical of the war in Afghanistan, which was born of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and has stretched on for more than 17 years, becoming America's longest war.

The United States is currently engaged in peace talks with the hope of ending a long-running stalemate between a resurgent Taliban and the Afghan government forces that Washington backs.

But Trump has directed the Defence Department to withdraw nearly half of the more than 14,000 troops deployed to Afghanistan, U.S. officials said last week, despite warnings from many of the president's senior advisers and military officials that the move would invite chaos and terrorism.

Trump has described the US involvement in Afghanistan as a "complete waste" and vowed to bring home American troops. Top U.S. officials have warned that absent a peace deal with the Taliban, Afghanistan could collapse and descend into further turmoil after a precipitous US withdrawal.

The Afghanistan withdrawal order came alongside Trump's abrupt announcement last week that he would pull all 2000 US troops from Syria, a decision made against the counsel of his top advisers and without warning allies in the fight there against the Islamic State.

Mattis resigned in the wake of the Syria decision, writing in his resignation letter that he and Trump disagree in their worldview and that the president's policies threaten the alliance structure the United States helped construct in the aftermath of World War II.

Trump was furious with media coverage of Mattis' resignation, aides said, and especially the notion of the defense secretary as a human guardrail protecting the country from the president's impulses. In retaliation, Trump moved Sunday to oust him ahead of schedule, directing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to deliver the news to Mattis because the president was not on speaking terms with his outgoing defense secretary.

Trump follows a long tradition of presidents visiting troops overseas. Barack Obama visited Afghanistan four times as president, most recently in 2014, and also made a trip to Iraq shortly after his 2009 inauguration.

George W. Bush made a surprise Thanksgiving visit to troops in Iraq following the invasion in 2003 and traveled back three additional times as president. Meanwhile, Bill Clinton visited troops in Bosnia in 1996 and spent Thanksgiving with troops in Kosovo in 1999, while George H.W. Bush spent Thanksgiving with service members in Saudi Arabia during Desert Shield in 1990 and New Year's with troops in Somalia in 1993.