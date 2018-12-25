US districts are struggling to find school bus drivers.

The challenge has worsened with low unemployment and a strong economy. It has become so severe that some districts are offering sign-up bonuses for new drivers, while others rely on mechanics, custodians and other school employees to fill the gap. For parents and students, the shortage can mean longer waits for a ride to school and more crowded buses.

The shortage stems from a variety of factors, including limited work hours and high barriers to entry. Drivers generally need a commercial driver's license, which requires training, sometimes without pay, said Mike Martin, executive director of the National Association of Pupil Transportation. "Unless you have something to fill in the gaps (between drives), you can't make the money you need. These days, most people [want] regular, full-time hours."

In Iowa's Southeast Polk Community School District, transportation director Daniel Schultz said the shortage has grown worse in the suburban Des Moines district because there aren't as many retired farmers, a group that commonly took the job for extra income. Now, the district relies on 51 drivers - mostly retirees and parents - to transport roughly 3400 students to and from school each day.

In St Paul, Minnesota, some students are arriving late to school because fill-in drivers aren't familiar with the routes. A school district in Ypsilanti, Michigan, had to cancel a day of school in February because there weren't enough substitute drivers to cover for sick drivers.

- AP