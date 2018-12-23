Isis fighters have been waging a fierce counterattack with suicide bombers and armoured vehicles in the days since US President Donald Trump declared the jihadist group was "defeated" in Syria.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said Isis (Islamic State) fighters were emboldened by the news of the US withdrawal and were fighting to retake Hajin in Deir Ezzor just days after they were driven out of the last town they held.

"They got high morale from US decision to withdraw from Syria," said Mustafa Bali, an SDF spokesman. "Isis is still strong in the region."

The SDF, who are backed by the US, said it was facing "a fierce and intense attack" by Isis fighters, who launched a wave of at least 17 suicide bombers at their lines followed by shelling and a barrage of rocket-propelled grenades. Kurdish forces held the line and said they killed "dozens" of jihadist fighters with support of US air strikes.

Advertisement

US and British officials fear that the SDF will not be able to hold the territory it has taken from Isis, especially if it is forced to divert forces to the north in face of a threatened offensive by Turkey.

General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the US joint chiefs of staff, said shortly before Trump's surprise withdrawal announcement that there was "a long way to go" to train local forces to hold territory taken from Isis. The US was aiming to train around 40,000 local fighters to prevent Isis from regrouping but that 8000 were ready.

Aldar Khalil, a senior Kurdish official, urged the US to stop Turkey from moving ahead with its plans for an attack against Kurdish groups - which it considers to be terrorist organisations - in northern Syria.

Brett McGurk, US envoy to the global coalition fighting Isis, resigned in protest at the President's abrupt decision to withdraw US troops.