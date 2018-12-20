Chris Watts, who's serving life in prison for the murder of his pregnant wife and two young daughters, is receiving love letters from women and men.

A majority of the letters were from women, and many of these included photos that the sender purported to be of them as well as promises to send more images or give him money, the Daily Mail reported.

Watts was jailed for killing his pregnant wife, Shanann Watts, and their two daughters, three-year-old Celeste and four-year-old Bella.

"In my heart, you are a great guy," wrote a woman named Candace.

"I'm hoping to brighten your days," wrote another woman. Someone even sent a picture of herself in a bikini.

Tammy, a middle-aged woman who also frequently corresponded with Watts, sent at least six photos with her letters.

"You don't know me but I think you might want to," wrote Tammy in her first letter.

Laurel often wrote Watts letters that were three or four pages long, and included post cards from Hawaii.

"I'm not expecting to hear back from you (at least not yet) and I totally understand. And my purpose in writing to you is to solely give you a glimmer of HOPE, and maybe a laugh or smile," she wrote in a letter sent in late September.

"Things have a way of turning around. Try to keep your thoughts positive my dear. You can get through this !!!"

There were also a few certified letters for Watts, including one from his employer Anadarko informing him that he had been terminated on the same day he confessed to killing his wife and disposing of his daughters' bodies in oil tanks.

Watts also learned he had been fired in jail.

NBC and ABC producers also wrote to Watts on numerous occasions seeking interviews.

It does not appear that Watts wrote back to any of the women based on follow-up notes from a few of the senders, who often included more photos and expressed their love for the felon and belief that he was innocent of all crimes.