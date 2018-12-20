Florida deputy's last radio call was to tell colleagues he'd killed his family, officials say

A Florida sheriff's deputy killed three of his family members, including his granddaughter, before taking his own life Wednesday, Hillsborough County police said.

In a 6.42am transmission to the department's main radio channel, 58-year-old Terry Strawn admitted to fatally shooting his wife, 54-year-old Teresa Strawn; daughter, 32-year-old Courtney Strawn; and granddaughter, 6-year-old Londyn Strawn, at two separate residences using his service weapon, according to authorities.

Terry Strawn, 58, killed his wife, Theresa, 54 (left) his 6-year-old granddaughter Londyn at their home, before killing his 32-year-old daughter Courtney (in green) at her home. Photo / via Facebook

Strawn, a school resource deputy, detailed where the crimes took place before announcing that he was going to kill himself at nearby Plant City High School, County Sheriff Chad Chronister said during a news conference. His final transmission alluded to emotional and financial problems. The deputy said he planned to kill himself at Plant City High School.

"The supervisor immediately got on air and did everything they could to talk him down, calm him down and bring some calm to the situation," Chronister said. They implored him: 'Don't do something that's a permanent solution to a temporary problem.' "

But their pleas were futile.

Three deputies soon located Strawn near Plant City High School and again begged him not to pull the trigger. He shot himself moments later in front of his colleagues.

Officials say they are still working to understand what led Strawn to violence. He apparently suggested during the radio call that he "was losing everything" and "had to go be with his family," the sheriff said. The Tampa Bay Times reported that Strawn and his wife purchased a house earlier this year, according to court records, and had filed for bankruptcy protect in 2011.

Until the killings, Strawn, who was hired by the department in 1991, maintained a "phenomenal reputation," Chronister said.

When Strawn was commended for his work in 2009, then-Sheriff David Gee said "Deputy Strawn is persistent, leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of the lawbreakers," and that "his high rate of success in the location and capture of numerous suspects has earned him this year's top honor in east Hillsborough County," according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Strawn retired briefly about two years ago, but he was rehired last summer as a school security deputy at Valrico Elementary School - which his granddaughter attended.

Strawn retired briefly about two years ago, but he was rehired last summer as a school security deputy at Valrico Elementary School - which his granddaughter attended. Photo / via Facebook

The sheriff said Strawn passed a background check and psychological exam when he was hired back, which included a verbal examination and interview with a psychiatrist. He never faced serious disciplinary issues.

"Nothing that would lead any employee to believe this employee was struggling," Strawn said.

Chronister said Strawn was excited about his job at Valrico Elementary. Hillsborough County Schools released a statement after the killings, ABC Action News reported:

"The staff and families at Valrico Elementary are devastated by this unthinkable tragedy. Londyn was a first grade student at the school. She loved to learn and was excited about reading and math. She had a kind spirit and always helped classmates. The news came as a shock to everyone at the school and they are working through their grief. Our district has crisis team members at the school to work with staff members. We have let parents know crisis team members will be at school Thursday for any students who want to talk."

In September, 39-year-old Deputy Kirk Keithley - also a Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy - killed his wife before shooting himself, ABC Action News reported. Four children were inside the home at the time, though none was harmed.

Law enforcement officers face a 69 percent higher risk of suicide compared to the general population, John Violanti, who studies police stress at the University of Buffalo, told The Washington Post's Michael Miller. According to police nonprofit Badge of Life, 140 law enforcement officers killed themselves in the United States, up from 108, in 2016.

"We have to change the culture," Chronister said Wednesday. "We have to make sure everyone knows it's OK to ask for help. It's not a sign of weakness to say: 'Hey, I'm having a difficult time. I'm having a hard time. I need some help.' "

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• LIFELINE: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

• SUICIDE CRISIS HELPLINE: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757​