A teenage girl has died in a car crash in Western Australia just hours after being handed her driver's licence.

Two of her friends are in hospital as a result of the crash.

The 17-year-old lost control of her car and flipped on an unsealed road in Bouvard, WA, on Tuesday.

The girl and two of her friends were all in the car on a day trip to the beach to celebrate the end of the school year.

The teen died in a tragic crash in Western Australia. Photo / 7News

The girl suffered fatal head injuries, after the car flipped and rolled several times.

The two passengers, currently in hospital, are both 16 years old.

WA Detective Senior Constable Steven Morgan said the crash was "just awful".

"It's a tragedy at any time, but coming up to this time of year where families want to be together," he told 7 News.

According to police, inexperience is likely to have caused the crash. The girl was not speeding and everyone had a seatbelt on.