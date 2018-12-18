The US President and his wife have released an official Christmas picture, one showing them surrounded by twinkling lights and trees at the White House.

Amid all the colour, US President Donald Trump wears a black and white tuxedo and first lady Melania Trump is all in white.

She wore the long-sleeved dress on December 15 at the Congressional Ball.

Melania Trump tweeted: "Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)."

The card was also shared on Instagram.