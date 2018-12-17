Space: Astronomers have spotted the farthest known object in our solar system — and they've nicknamed the pink cosmic body "Farout". The International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Centre announced the discovery today. "Farout" (pronounced far-out) is about 120 astronomical units away — that's 120 times the distance between Earth and the sun, or 17 billion kilometres. The previous record-holder was the dwarf planet Eris at 96 astronomical units. The Carnegie Institution's Scott Sheppard says the object is so far away and moving so slowly it will take a few years to determine its orbit. At that distance, it could take more than 1000 years to orbit the sun. The astronomers spied the dwarf planet in November using a telescope in Hawaii. It's an estimated 500km across.

Balkans: Three men reportedly froze to death in Serbia as a cold spell throughout the Balkan region slowed traffic, disrupted power supplies and closed schools in some areas. Serbian state TV reported that the body of a 48-year-old man who apparently died overnight was found in the snow in a northern village. The broadcaster also said a 61-year-old man whose body was found in the northwestern town of Sid, also succumbed to the cold. The third victim was a homeless man whose body was found in an abandoned house in southwestern Serbia, state TV said. In central Serbia, several villages have been left without electricity. In Bosnia, schools closed down for two days in the central municipalities of Konjic and Jablanica, while trucks and heavy vehicles have been banned from some snow-covered roads.

Diner finds valuable pearl in his oyster while eating at Manhattan restaurant – and it's worth thousands of dollars. https://t.co/FcxvzuIovc pic.twitter.com/DFUjgk9iyF — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 17, 2018

United States: A lucky diner says he happened upon a pearl while eating an oyster dish at a famous New York City restaurant. Rick Antosh was out to lunch with a friend and ordered his usual at the Grand Central Oyster Bar on December 5 — the US$14.75 pan roast, a stew-like dish that includes six oysters. The 66-year-old tells the New York Post that he felt a small object rolling around his mouth after diving into the dish. "For a fraction of a second, there was terror," Antosh told the Post. "Is it a tooth? Is it a filling?" The Edgewater, New Jersey, resident says it turned out to be a pea-sized pearl. He has not had the prize appraised. "I've been here 28 years," said Sandy Ingber, the restaurant's executive chef. "This is only the second time I've seen this happen. And we sell over 5,000 oysters on the half shell every day." The occurrence of natural pearls in oysters is not well understood, but anecdotally it has been estimated at one in 10,000, according to Matthew W. Gray, an oyster physiologist at the University of Maryland.

Vatican: A prominent US archbishop is asking the Vatican for answers about the status of an investigation into alleged sexual misconduct by his predecessor, who was forced to resign in 2015. St Paul and Minneapolis Archbishop Bernard Hebda wrote a remarkable letter to his flock in which he revealed he sent the Vatican in 2016 a new allegation of improprieties with minors against retired Archbishop John Nienstedt. Nienstedt was one of the first US bishops known to have been forced from office for botching sex abuse investigations. He denied misconduct, and the archdiocese hired two law firms to investigate, but the results were never made public. Hebda said as far as he knew, the Vatican suspended the 2014 investigation when Nienstedt resigned.

Morocco's Imlil, which is 70km from Marrakech, is a hiking heaven thanks to its surrounding mountains. Most hikers flock to the little town to climb the 4,167-metre Mount Toubkal.@SaadGuerr https://t.co/BQ7etiYT4y — The Arab Weekly (@ArabWeekly) November 24, 2018

Morocco: Authorities in Morocco say the bodies of two Scandinavian women have been found in the Atlas Mountains, a popular hiking destination. According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, the women from Denmark and Norway were discovered with "evidence of violence on their necks" inflicted by a "cold weapon". Their bodies were found in a "remote mountainous region" about 10km from the centre of Imlil; the village typically is the starting point for treks to Mount Toubkal, the highest peak in North Africa.

France: After five straight weekends of disruptive and sometimes violent protests across France, police are taking a turn expressing anger at the French Government. Two police unions complained about working conditions and what they said were strained resources as officers have been sent in to clear road blockades and to control trouble-makers at street demonstrations bent on provoking them. The Alliance union urged the government to invest in rebuilding the country's police forces while calling for a work slowdown on Thursday to protest against planned cuts in the national police budget. Another union, UNSA police, said its members only would provide minimum services tomorrow and asked for a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Scoop: @PeteButtigieg announcing this morning he’s not running for re-election as mayor of South Bend, clearing the way for a possible 2020 bid. My profile: https://t.co/8h6eQHbJHZ — Adam Wren (@adamwren) December 17, 2018

United States: The Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, said he won't seek a third term, fueling speculation he may run for president in 2020. Pete Buttigieg, an openly gay 36-year-old who gained national attention as he campaigned for Democratic National Committee chairman last year, declined to comment on his future political plans. He said he doesn't expect to make any announcements before January. Buttigieg is a Rhodes Scholar who won his first term in 2011, at age 29. In 2015 he publicly announced he was gay in a newspaper column. Five months later he won his second term as mayor with more than 80 percent of the vote. He married his husband, Chasten Glezman, in June. Buttigieg also served as a Naval Reserve officer in Afghanistan in 2014.

Brazil: Firefighters in Brazil say a fire has been brought under control at a large refinery near Rio de Janeiro. The Rio de Janeiro fire department said the conflagration began when a tanker truck at the Manguinhos refinery exploded. At least six other tankers were destroyed by the flames. The department said no fatalities or injuries were reported. It said the fire was controlled hours later and had not reached storage tanks. Footage aired by the Globo TV network showed large clouds of black smoke rising from the refinery and several fire trucks at the scene.

France: Two people were arrested and one appeared before a French judge as part of a terrorism-related investigation of the shooting attack that killed five people last week near a Christmas market in Strasbourg, the Paris prosecutor's office said. An official close to the investigation said the man who was in court is suspected of involvement in supplying the weapon that alleged gunman Cherif Chekatt used in the December 11 attack. Chekatt, 29, died in a shootout with police in Strasbourg last Friday. The two detained also were suspected of "playing a role in supplying the firearm," said the official.

United Nations: The presidents of Serbia and Kosovo are scheduled to address the UN Security Council following Kosovo's decision to transform its existing 4000-strong security force into a regular army and Serbia's threat of armed intervention. Kosovo was a province of Serbia and came under UN and Nato administration after a 1999 Nato-led air war halted a Serbian crackdown on ethnic Albanian separatists. The Security Council resolution that established the interim UN administration left the final status of Kosovo in question.

BREAKING: Kosovo parliament approves formation of army amid fierce opposition from Serbia. https://t.co/ioOYMZtJPB — The Associated Press (@AP) December 14, 2018

Somalia: An intense spate of six US airstrikes on a coastal town in Somalia, in which 62 people were killed, were pre-emptive strikes to prevent a major extremist attack, according to a Somali intelligence officer. The US military said it carried out four strikes on December 15 in which 34 people were killed and two more on December 16 which killed 28. The air attacks targeted Gandarshe, south of the capital, Mogadishu. No civilians were injured or killed in the attacks, it said. The US airstrikes were aimed at al-Shabaab fighters who were preparing a major attack on a Somali government military base in the Lower Shabelle region, said a Somali intelligence official.

India: At least six people died and 129 others were injured in a fire that broke out in a hospital in Mumbai, India's financial and entertainment capital, police said. The fire in the five-storey government-run ESIC Kamgar Hospital in the suburban Andheri area was believed to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, said police officer A.P. Lokhand. It took 10 fire engines to bring the fire under control, while 15 ambulances rushed the injured to hospitals, Lokhand said.

