France's "yellow vest" protesters are demanding the right to hold referendums on new legislation that would overrule parliamentary votes.

Referendums, which protesters say would be a "more direct" form of democracy, have become a key demand of the movement.

They are calling for a "citizens' initiative referendum" to be triggered if 700,000 people sign an online petition supervised by an independent body.

In addition to introducing or scrapping legislation, people's votes could be held on international agreements or to oust elected officials, including President Emmanuel Macron, who is the target of much of the protesters' anger.

The "yellow vests" have no leader, but protesters manning roadblocks across the country voiced the demand for a new system of government by referendum in interviews with French media yesterday. Grégoire Blanchet, 42, a protester on the A27 motorway in north-eastern France, said: "We want to govern ourselves."

The numbers of protesters have dwindled, but hardliners are defying government calls to end the unrest.

Many dismissed as token gestures concessions by Macron, including an increase in the minimum wage and subsidies for low-income families.

"We'll continue this movement until our demands are met in full, not just some little measures that won't make much difference," said Blanchet.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the far-Right National Rally, backed the protesters' call for referendums, as did Jean-Luc Mélenchon, head of the far-Left France Unbowed party.

Both pointed out that the demand had been included in their party manifestos before the emergence of the "yellow vests".

Macron, whose approval ratings have plunged again since the protests began, has announced town hall meetings across the country to increase public involvement in policymaking.

But the government is struggling to explain how it will pay for Macron's concessions to protesters. Edouard Philippe, the prime minister, said France's budget deficit was now likely to exceed the EU limit of three per cent of GDP, reaching 3.2 per cent next year.

Macron will face more pressure tomorrow (Wednesday) in a "black day" of protest by French police, with officers refusing to leave their stations except in response to emergency calls.

The main police union, Alliance, said the protests were in response to planned budget cuts on which MPs are to vote on Thursday.

Police say that they are overworked and stressed after three years of unprecedented mobilisation against the terror threat and more than four weeks of "yellow vest" protests.