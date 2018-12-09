The world's oldest known wild seabird, a 68-year-old albatross, has laid yet another egg.

Wisdom, who returns each year to Midway Atoll to nest, was seen back at her favourite nest site in late November, and biologists at Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge have confirmed she's laid the egg.

Wisdom and her mate return to the same site on Midway Atoll each year. Laysan albatrosses lay one egg and raise one chick per year.

Biologists believe Wisdom is at least 68, although could be older as she was first tagged as an adult.

Biologist Chandler Robbins first identified and banded Wisdom in 1956.

She has returned to Midway almost every year since 2002.

Wisdom is not just continuing to procreate — she's doing it at an impressive clip, too.

Many albatrosses take a year off between eggs because the process of laying and incubating an egg is so energy-intensive.

Midway Atoll is home to the world's largest colony of albatross.

The island about 1932km northwest of Honolulu was the site of a pivotal World War II battle.