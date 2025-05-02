A spokesman for Sky-High Skydiving said: “All indications from the police and British Skydiving are that this was a deliberate act taken to end her own life.”

Durham Constabulary confirmed it was not treating the incident as suspicious.

It is believed a person witnessed her death.

She had been living in lodgings in Shotton since the end of last year, renting a double bed in a house used by skydivers staying over in the village.

She had been living with a man she described to friends as her “boyfriend”.

One friend said: “She had been staying in the digs since the end of last year. There are bunk beds for skydivers who come from all over the country to parachute. Jade rented a double room and told us that he was her boyfriend.

“No one is living there now.”

Damarell had previously married in 2019 but the pair were said to have become estranged.

A friend of Damarell said: “Everyone is devastated and deeply traumatised by what happened because she was very much part of the skydiving community.

“She was mad for the sport. In just the two days before she died, she did 11 jumps. She must have done 80 this year.”

The skydiving community is heartbroken by the loss of Damarell.

A file has been passed to the coroner and an inquest will be opened in due course.

‘Privacy and compassion’

The Sky-High Skydiving spokesman added: “This heartbreaking news has deeply affected all who knew her, and our thoughts are with her family and friends as they face this unimaginable loss.

“At this incredibly difficult time, we ask for privacy and compassion for those grieving.

“If you are struggling or in emotional distress, please know that you are not alone. Support is available. We urge anyone in crisis to speak to someone or reach out to a mental health professional. Even in the darkest moments, there is help and hope.”

Wreford’s Farm, which owns the land where Damarell’s body was found, said in a statement: “Tragically, last Sunday 27/4/25 a woman lost her life after a parachute incident/accident, please join us in saying a prayer for her and her family, we ask the Lord to accept her into the kingdom of heaven and strength to her family.

“We ask for our own and farms [sic] privacy for this deeply upsetting matter to be respected. God bless.”

A Durham Constabulary spokesman said: “Her death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will now be prepared for the coroner.”