Mental health support can greatly improve outcomes

There are activities planned for the week.

Mental Health Awareness Week, 18 - 22 September 2023





Five days. Five ways.

Ka rere ngā mihi ki runga o Tamaki nui-ā-Rua, mai i te puna aroha he oranga ngākau, ko te pua mānuka e ora ai te hapori. E te iwi tēnā koutou katoa.

Te Kete Hauora o Rangitāne offers a range of Mental Health and Addiction Support Services within Tararua / Tamaki nui-ā-Rua.

Our Manawarangi Day Activity Centre is a place to Whakawhanaunga / Connect.

The Centre, located at 1 McPhee Street, Dannevirke is open Monday – Friday daily as follows: Mon 10-2.30pm; Tues, Wed, Thurs 9.30-2.30; Fri 9.30-12noon.

The service supports people 17 years of age and over who experience mild to moderate mental illness. The service provides a space for individual and group activities; learning workshops; group outings; individual support and advocacy; and assistance with pick up/drop off. As well as friendship, kai and fun.

The Day Activity Centre Co-ordinator is Beatrice (Bea) Tawhai – a qualified Mental Health Support Worker and mana whenua, believes strongly that connecting and belonging to a kaupapa whānau - such as the Manawarangi Day Activity Centre can greatly improve Mental Health Outcomes for whānau.

Vanessa Chase, Kaimahi Tautoko - is also mana whenua, and a qualified Mental Health Support Worker and is motivated to get the best outcomes for whānau as they navigate the health system.

To celebrate Mental Health Awareness Week Te Kete Hauora will host the following:

Tuesday 19th September - Koffee and Kōrero 10-1pm at Rangitāne Square. Koha

Wednesday 20th September - Manawarangi Day Activity Centre Open Day 10-12pm

Bake Sale Fundraiser – Come along, check us out & support our fundraising event.

Did you know?

⦁ More than a quarter of the population - 1,434,000 - has poor mental well-being, up from 22 per cent in 2018 to 28 per cent in 2021; for Tararua the proportion was higher at 32 per cent: 6,096 people

⦁ The proportion of people in NZ who said they felt lonely in the previous four weeks increased, from 39 per cent in 2018 to 43 per cent in 2021.

⦁ 83 per cent of those in 2021 who reported feeling lonely had non-face-to-face contact with family at least once a week. 60 per cent of those in 2021 who reported feeling lonely had face-to-face contact with family at least once a week.

⦁ For people aged 65 years and over this proportion increased from 27 per cent in 2018 to 36 per cent in 2021: 294,800 People.

(From the 2021 General Social Survey (GSS)).

To find out more about our Mental Health and Addiction Services Contact us on 06 374 6860 or Freephone 0800 MANAAKI (0800 6262254) or email info@rangitane.co.nz. Or call into our office, 10 Gordon St, Dannevirke.

Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor.

Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz or online chat.

Ki te ora te wai ka ora te whenua ka ora te tangata.

(When the environment is healthy so too are the people)



