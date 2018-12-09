TOP STORIES:

SOC--WWCUP-WOMEN'S WORLD CUP DRAW

PARIS — Defending champion United States is again placed in a group with Sweden for the Women's World Cup in 2019. Host France will open the tournament on June 7 with a match against South Korea in Paris. The draw was held Saturday at a gala event in Paris amid a backdrop of unrest in the country. By Anne M. Peterson and Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 870 words, photos. With SOC--WWCUP GLANCE.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

Advertisement

LONDON — Manchester City's unbeaten start to its Premier League title defense was ended by a 2-0 loss at Chelsea on Saturday. Liverpool took over from City in top spot after winning 4-0 at Bournemouth. By Rob Harris. SENT: 740 words, photos. With separates on Saturday's eight EPL games.

SOC--CHELSEA-MAN CITY-STERLING

LONDON — Police are investigating whether Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was racially abused by a Chelsea fan during Saturday's Premier League game. SENT: 120 words, photo.

SWM--FINA-SWIMMERS LAWSUIT

Three Olympic and world champion swimmers have filed an antitrust suit in California challenging governing body FINA's control of organizing competitions. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--COPA LIBERTADORES FINAL

MADRID — Hundreds of Boca Juniors fans gathered outside their team's hotel in Madrid on Saturday, chanting "It doesn't matter where you play, we will always follow you," one day before Boca faces bitter Argentine rival River Plate in the relocated Copa Libertadores final. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 550 words, photos.

— With:

— SOC--CAS-BOCA JUNIORS APPEAL — Court rejects Boca Juniors appeal to disqualify River Plate. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Lionel Messi scored twice from free kicks in a league match for the first time in his career on Saturday, leading Barcelona to a 4-0 rout of Espanyol in the Spanish league. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 740 words, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

ROME — Napoli is not only Dries Mertens and Lorenzo Insigne. A 4-0 victory over promoted Frosinone on Saturday didn't include any goals from the southern club's standout strikers. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 650 words, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund kept its nine-point advantage over Bayern Munich with a 2-1 Ruhr derby win at Schalke in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Jadon Sancho pointed to the sky after scoring Dortmund's winning goal. Then the tears came. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — Winger Hatem Ben Arfa continued his return to form with a fourth goal in 10 league games as Rennes beat Dijon 2-0 in the French league. Because of anti-government protests, only two French league games were played Saturday. SENT: 250 words.

SOC-AFRICABUILDING WOMEN'S SOCCER

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Nobody deserved to see the South African women?s soccer team finally qualify for the World Cup more than Fran Hilton-Smith. Take nothing away from the players and coaches, but Hilton-Smith has been widely seen as the driving force behind women's soccer in South Africa, and to an extent Africa, for more than 20 years. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1300 GMT, photos.

RGU--CAPE TOWN SEVENS

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — New Zealand scored in the left corner more than a minute after the fulltime hooter to beat host South Africa 26-21 and scrape through to the quarterfinals at the Cape Town World Rugby Sevens. SENT: 280 words.

GLF--SOUTH AFRICAN OPEN

JOHANNESBURG — Louis Oosthuizen was back in front at the South African Open on Saturday after a 4-under 67 gave him a three-shot lead and a chance at his first title at his home tournament. SENT: 230 words.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin won a World Cup super-G on Saturday, confirming the slalom great's arrival as a pure speed racer and all-round threat. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GIANT SLALOM

VAL D'ISERE, France — Marcel Hirscher dominated yet again in the World Cup on Saturday, winning a giant slalom by a huge 1.18-second margin. SENT: 250 words, photos.

LUG--WORLD CUP

CALGARY, Alberta — Julia Taubitz got her first World Cup luge victory of the season Saturday, holding off Olympic champion and fellow German star Natalie Geisenberger by about one-tenth of a second. SENT: 200 words, photos.

FBC--T25-ARMY-NAVY

PHILADELPHIA — Army had the corps bouncing in front of the president and kept the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 760 words, photos.

BBO--WINTER MEETINGS

LAS VEGAS — Corey Kluber, Trevor Bauer, Zack Greinke and Madison Bumgarner appear to be available for teams looking to bolster starting rotations. SENT: 610 words.

BBO--VENEZUELA-PLAYERS KILLED

BARQUISIMETO, Venezuela — Dozens of Venezuelans waited in lines outside a chapel in the state of Lara on Saturday, hoping to bid farewell to former major league baseball player Luis Valbuena, who was killed in a car accident along with teammate Jose Castillo. SENT: 290 words, photos.

OLY--IOC-ESPORTS

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — The International Olympic Committee has slowed its support for recognizing electronic gaming as a sport. SENT: 130 words.

Other Stories:

— BKN--BUCKS-CAVALIERS TRADE — Hello, Delly: Dellavedova returns to Cavs in 3-team trade. By Tom Withers. SENT: 670 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports(at)ap.org.