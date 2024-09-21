A man convicted of a 1997 murder died by lethal injection Friday in the southeastern US state of South Carolina, the state’s first death row inmate executed in 13 years.
US media reported Freddie Owens, 46, was pronounced dead at 6.55pm local time after he was administered a lethal injection.
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster rejected Owens’s appeal for clemency, and the Supreme Court denied a stay of execution.
Owens was convicted in 1999 of the murder of a convenience store clerk Irene Graves, a 41-year-old mother of three, during a robbery in Greenville, South Carolina on Halloween night in 1997.
According to court documents, surveillance footage at his trial showed two men wearing masks entering the store around 4.00am.