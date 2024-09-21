They stole US$37 from a cash register and led Graves to the back of the store, where she was shot in the head after she was unable to open a safe.

At the trial, a codefendant, Steven Golden, testified that Owens was the gunman wearing a ski mask who shot Graves. Golden, who received a lesser sentence, has since recanted his testimony.

At his execution, Owens made no final statement, but he was observed saying “bye” to his lawyer after the fatal dose was administered, according to broadcaster FOX Carolina, whose reporter witnessed the execution.

“The case of South Carolina against Freddie Owens is complete,” a prison official said after Owens was pronounced, FOX Carolina reported.

Prior to Owens, the last death row inmate executed in South Carolina was 36-year-old Jeffrey Motts on May 6, 2011.

Owens’s execution is the first of five set to take place across the United States over the course of the next week.

There have been 14 executions in the United States this year - three in Alabama, three in Texas, two in Missouri, two in Oklahoma and one each in South Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Utah.

The death penalty has been abolished in 23 US states, while six others - Arizona, California, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee - have moratoriums in place.

- AFP