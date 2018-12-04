Killer dad Chris Watts has been forced to be relocated out of a Colorado prison amid concerns for his safety.

Watts, 33, was sentenced to life in prison on November 19 for the murder of his pregnant wife, Shanann, and his two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste.

Watts pleaded guilty to the charges against him on November 6.

Chris Watts and his wife Shannann. Photo / Facebook

"It's for safety and security, not just for him, but for our staff, everyone," said Mark Fairbairn, a Department of Corrections spokesman, as reported by The Denver Post.

It has been speculated that Watts was not very popular among fellow prisoners, who don't take lightly to child killers.

Chris Watts has shaved his beard and lost 13kgs. Photo / AP

Watts has also undergone a remarkable physical transformation, shaving his beard off and dropping 13kg.

It has not been disclosed where Watts will be transferred.

Watts strangled his wife and smothered his daughters and disposed their bodies in an oilfield where he worked on August 13.

Chris Watts and Shannan Watts with their daughters Bella and Celeste. Photo / Facebook

Investigators uncovered an affair he was having with Nichol Kessinger, a woman he met through work.

He will spend the rest of his natural life in prison with no possibility of parole.