A fairytale-esque shot of the medieval island commune of Mont Saint-Michel has taken out the top prize in the Historic Photographer of The Year awards.
This year's competition attracted some impressive entries from amateurs and professionals who climbed and trekked their way to snap stunning historic places from every corner of the globe, from iconic landmarks to far-flung ruins.
Entries were judged on originality, composition and technical proficiency alongside the story behind the submission and its historical impact.
The awards are run by Trip Historic, an online travel guide run by history enthusiasts, and supported by History Hit TV.
