Guatemala: About 4000 residents fled Guatemala's Volcano of Fire as red-hot rock and ash spewed into the sky and cascaded down the slopes toward an area devastated by a deadly eruption earlier this year. Guatemala's volcanology unit said that explosions from the 3763m high mountain shook homes with "constant sounds similar to a train locomotive". Incandescent material burst as high as 1000m above the crater and flows of hot rock and ash extended nearly 3km down one flank of the volcano. Hot blasts of pyroclastic material pushed down canyons on the slopes, while a column of ash rose nearly 7000m above sea level and drifted towards Guatemala City to the east.

Turkey: Turkey's foreign minister says he has discussed all aspects of a possible international investigation into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke briefly to UN reporters after discussing Khashoggi's murder inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul with Guterres. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters: "We have not received any formal request from the Turkish side." Dujarric reiterated that the secretary-general feels he needs a formal request from one of the countries and from a UN legislative body like the Security Council, General Assembly or Human Rights Council to initiate an international investigation.

Italy: Archaeologists have found in an ancient Pompeii bedroom a fresco depicting a sensual scene of a goddess and a swan representing a god. The figure of goddess Leda being impregnated by a swan representing Jupiter was a fairly common theme in home decoration in Pompeii and nearby Herculaneum, another ancient town destroyed in AD 79 by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius near present-day Naples. The fresco features details like a depiction of Leda protecting the swan with her cloak as the bird sits on her lap. The bedroom is located near a corridor by the entranceway of an upscale domus where another splendid fresco was previously discovered, said the archaeological park, which is part of the Italian Culture Ministry.



#Pompeii. The myth of Leda and the Swan depicted in a fresco, which was discovered during stabilisation and re-profiling works on the excavation fronts. More info: https://t.co/Q8THRo6jEI pic.twitter.com/W1nNSbySxx — Pompeii Sites (@pompeii_sites) November 19, 2018



El Salvador: The navy has seized 6.3 tonnes of cocaine from a semi-submersible boat in the Pacific Ocean. The Salvadoran anti-narcotics police division says that four Colombians and a Guatemalan were detained aboard the vessel. Police said the boat was spotted about 185 nautical miles offshore. It had been modified to sit low in the water to avoid detection. The largest previous drug bust in El Salvador was a 5.1-tonne shipment of cocaine found at warehouses in the capital of San Salvador in 1993. The cocaine from this week's seizure had an estimated value of US$160 million.

A Bismarck Air Medical Cessna 441 air ambulance on its way to pick up a patient crashed Sunday evening not long after taking off from Bismarck, North Dakota. All three people on board were killed. https://t.co/2tHclWfCPA pic.twitter.com/mVSGsCuLrf — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) November 19, 2018

United States: An air ambulance on its way to pick up a patient crashed shortly after taking off in North Dakota, killing all three people on board, and military officials involved in the response said the plane may have broken up in midair. The twin-engine Bismarck Air Medical airplane crashed shortly after takeoff in a field about 32km northwest of Bismarck. An analysis by the Air Force team indicated the plane might have broken up at about 4300m, and "that corresponded with what they found on the ground," said Civil Air Patrol Lieutenant Colonel Sean Johnson. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were investigating.

Germany: A swimming instructor in southwestern Germany has been convicted of sexually abusing 37 girls he taught. Dpa reported the 34-year-old man was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Baden-Baden regional court. His last name wasn't given in keeping with German privacy laws. Prosecutors said he abused the girls ages 4 to 12 in a pool and a changing room from October 2015 until his September 2017 arrest. They say he threatened to kill two 5 year olds if they told their parents. Underwater video footage the instructor took of some of the acts was presented as evidence. Because of the severity of the crimes, the court ordered his continued detention after he completes his prison sentence.

THREAD on today at the Joaquin El Chapo Guzman trial in Brooklyn.

Notes below based on my notes from courtroom. No cameras or recording devices allwed in court. — Gabriel Elizondo (@elizondogabriel) November 19, 2018



United States: A star prosecution witness testifying at the US trial of the Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is describing the bloodshed and bribery that were trademarks of Guzman's leadership of the Sinaloa cartel. Jesus Zambada told a New York jury that the violence included the killing of a police commander who was considered a threat. He said that an assault-rifle ambush of a drug dealer who ran afoul of the cartel nearly took off the victim's head. The witness said that when it appeared that authorities had surrounded Guzman at a mountainous hideout, a $250,000 bribe resulted in the operation being aborted. Guzman's lawyers say he's being framed by Zambada and other cooperators. The trial is in its second week in federal court in Brooklyn.

- AP