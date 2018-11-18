A couple has been taken into custody after a 9-month-old baby girl, who police say belonged to them, was found dead at Surfers Paradise beach on Queensland's Gold Coast in the early hours of this morning.

Homicide detectives are assisting local Gold Coast officers after police confirmed they were treating the girl's death as "unnatural".

AAP is reporting the baby's death is being treated as a murder.

A crime scene was set up on the popular beach after emergency services descended on the beach about 12.30am local time.

It is understood a person walking along the beach made the heartbreaking discovery, less than a kilometre from where Schoolies were celebrating.

Speaking to reporters, Detective Inspector Marc Hogan from Gold Coast Criminal Investigation Branch described the baby's death as "a very tragic event".

"The body was located on the edge of the surf so clearly she had been in the water. I don't know how long for. We will set out trying to find that out today as best we can," he said.

Hogan confirmed the couple were known to police and were found at Broadbeach, a suburb around 10 minutes south of Surfers Paradise.

Police are now in the process of "digging into the background" of the couple. The male is 48 and the female is 23.

Emergency workers were called to the unresponsive baby girl just down from Staghorn Ave early this morning.

They performed CPR but were unable to revive her.

"They were extremely tragic events. I can only imagine what it was like (for first responders). Full credit to them, they stood up and did their service. I am very proud of what they did," Hogan said.

When asked if first responders had any chance of saving the 9-month old girl, Hogan said no.

The child's cause of death remains unclear but it's understood she had no major visible injuries. An autopsy will be carried out.

"I personally couldn't see any (injuries) of note but that will come out later in the day," Hogan said.

Police were unable to confirm if any charges will be laid today over the 9-month-old's death.

Pictures emerging from the scene show police officers and forensic experts examining the body under a gazebo.

7 News reports that the person who made the discovery this morning is not a school leaver.

The Gold Coast is busy with school leavers celebrating schoolies week.

A total of 13,188 teenagers made their way to the first night of the annual end-of-year event and 22,000 graduates are expected to visit the popular holiday spot this week.

Over the weekend, police arrested 15 schoolies on the first two nights of the annual party.

On Sunday, nine teens were arrested on 11 offences which were mainly for public nuisance and drug possession. Six were issued with liquor infringements notices.

In comparison for the same night in 2017 there were 13 schoolies arrested.

There were 14 non-schoolies arrested on 14 charges, mostly relating to public nuisance and drug possession.

"Police continue to remind school leavers that the possession and consumption of dangerous drugs is illegal and could have fatal consequences," Queensland Police said in a statement.