CNN reporter Jim Acosta tweeted a defiant message to Donald Trump from Paris on Friday, where he says he is awaiting the president's arrival.

Acosta was this week stripped of his White House press credentials after an argument with Trump.

The CNN journalist tweeted a view of the Eiffel Tower, saying: "Greetings from Paris where we are on the ground for Trump's trip to France. #1A"

The hashtag #1A is a reference to the first amendment, which guarantees freedom of the press.

His tweet seems to suggest he will attempt to gain access to events attended by Trump, who will be in Paris to commemorate the end of World War I.

Acosta has had his White House credentials revoked but, since those are meaningless in Paris, it is possible that he and the president of the US will be face-to-face in France.

Trump, speaking before his departure to Paris, said that he hasn't decided how long Acosta will be banned from the White House, and threatened to revoke the credentials of other reporters next.

He also lashed out at April Ryan, a CNN commentator who doubles as a White House reporter with a network of black radio stations.

He called Ryan "a loser" who "doesn't know what the hell she's doing".

Acosta got into a shouting match with Trump during a press conference on Wednesday – and lost his access pass after being accused by the White House of "putting his hands" on an intern who tried to take a microphone away from him.

"He gets paid to do that. You know, he gets paid to burst in. He is a very unprofessional guy," Trump said, adding that "I don't think he's a smart person, but he's got a loud voice."

Acosta's tweet from Paris has been liked more than 71,000 times in just a few hours.