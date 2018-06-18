Key Points:

Ride malfunctioned three times on fatal day



2001 warning: 'I shudder to think if there'd been a guest on the ride'



Operators told not to use emergency stop button



The code engineers used to describe malfunction revealed

A forensic crash investigator has told the Dreamworld inquest there was always potential for the rafts of the Thunder River Rapids Ride to flip.

Forensic crash investigator Senior Constable Steven Cornish said: "The potential for that to happen was always there."

Snr Const. Cornish said while the more than 20 tests conducted by police did not get a raft to flip it did show there was the potential for the raft to invert. He said the testing showed a raft lift slightly upwards meaning force on the back of the raft could produce a flip.

He said there was other evidence a tip could happen.

"There is wear strips on the sides of the raft and sharp edges (on wooden planks)," he said.

The inquest was also told that if the two-second emergency stop button located at the end of the ride had been pressed at any time before the rafts collided, the tragedy could have been avoided.

"If it was pressed in that 30 seconds would it have made a difference?" barrister Steven Whybrow asked.

Police have revealed the code word Dreamworld engineers used to describe the Thunder River Rapids malfunction in the days after four people were killed in the tragedy.

It comes during an explosive first day of the inquest where it was revealed staff were told not to use an emergency stop button and the ride had malfunctioned three times on the fatal day.

"Earth fault" was the code engineers at Dreamworld gave to the sudden malfunctions in the south pump of the Thunder River Rapids Ride, a court has heard.

Forensic Crash investigator Senior Constable Steven Cornish said what "earth fault" meant was never fully explained to him by the Dreamworld engineers.

"The 'earth fault' was the code they used at the time for the electrical malfunction," he said.

The south pump failed in the days leading up to the fatal accident on October 25, 2016 and twice on that day.

A third failure on that day lead to the raft flipping and killing Kate Goodchild, Luke Dorsett and Roozbeh Araghi and Cindy Low.

L-R: Kate Goodchild, Roozi Araghi and Luke Dorsett also died on the Thunder River Rapids ride. Photos / AP

Cindy Low, originally from Kawerau, died on the Dreamworld river ride. Photo / File

Snr Const. Cornish said police tried more than 20 times to replicate the circumstances which caused the incident.

One of the tests was played via video to the court and Snr Const. Cornish was asked if he could see the raft lift in the background.

"Yes and that's my voice in the background," he said.

Snr Const. Cornish said engineers also told him the pumps could each provide up to 4000 litres of water per second.

He said when the crash occurred, the conveyor belt would have been moving the rafts at 77cm per second or 2.7km/hr. "The button must only be pressed in the event the main control panel cannot be reached," the memo read.

The button could stop the conveyor belt in less than two seconds, whereas the main control panel would stop the conveyor belt in seven seconds.

The tragedy unfolded when a raft became stuck on the conveyor belt 57 seconds before the fatal accident. The raft the four were travelling in, hit the stuck raft and flipped them onto the conveyor belt.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Brown told the inquest the ride operator who was near the only emergency stop button did not know what it was for.

She said the operator was told: "Don't worry about that button, no one uses it."

The ride operator was not aware the button could stop the conveyor belt in two seconds.

Sgt Brown said the main control panel was also "confusing" and it was not clear which button stopped the ride immediately.

The control panel only had a "slow stop" of the conveyor belt.

Sgt Brown also told the court the response from the ride operators working at the time had been "quite well done". She said the ability of police to gather information from Dreamworld "could've perhaps been better".

Sgt Brown said Dreamworld provided all the information requested but the format it was in made it difficult to decipher and determine which documents were relevant.

The revelations come after a bombshell morning in court where it was also revealed the faulty pump malfunctioned three times on the day of the tragedy and an earlier incident had provided a stark warning.

The faulty pump which contributed to the ride tragedy at Dreamworld had broken down twice in the hours before the fatal incident on October 25, 2016.

Principal investigator of the tragedy, Detective Sergeant Nicola Brown, said the first breakdown was at 11.09am that morning. She said engineers determined there was an "earth fault" in the south pump and reset it.

Hours later at 1.09pm, the pump failed the same way again and was again reset.

Less than an hour later the pump failed for a third time at 2.03pm, contributing to the fatal flipping of raft five.

Sgt Brown said the failure of the pump, one of the two main ones in the area, meant the rafts got stuck on safety rails, causing them to flip.