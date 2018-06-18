A strong earthquake knocked over walls and set off scattered fires around the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning (Japan time), and at least three people were confirmed dead.

A 9-year-old girl and two men in their 80s have been killed by the strong earthquake.

The Osaka prefectural government reported two deaths, and an Ibaraki city official confirmed a third.

Japanese authorities don't confirm death until after an examination at a hospital.

Advertisement

The magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck shortly after 8am north of Osaka at a depth of about 13km, the Japan Meteorological Agency said. The initial strength of the quake was measured at 5.9.

The strongest shaking was north of Osaka, the agency said.

The quake knocked over walls, broke windows and set off scattered building fires. It toppled book shelves in homes and scattered goods on the floor of convenience stores and other shops.

The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment. Television images showed passengers getting off trains onto the tracks between stations.

People wait for train service to resume following an earthquake in Osaka. Photo / AP

Scattered objects lie in the kitchen of a damaged house in Osaka, following an earthquake. Photo / AP

- AP

House on fire in Osaka following relatively large earthquake. Scattered reports of other structural damage, trains suspended. pic.twitter.com/zU8zh40sf9 — Alastair Gale (@AlastairGale) June 18, 2018