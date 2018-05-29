United States: Authorities say a Tesla sedan in Autopilot mode has crashed into a parked police cruiser in Southern California. Police Sergeant Jim Cota says the officer was not in the cruiser during the crash in Laguna Beach. He says the Tesla driver suffered minor injuries. The police SUV ended up with its two passenger-side wheels on a footpath. Tesla's semi-autonomous Autopilot mode has come under scrutiny following other recent crashes. The carmaker says the function is not designed to avoid a collision and warns drivers not to rely on it entirely.

Italy: Donald Tusk, the European Council President, has told senior EU figures in Brussels to stop lecturing the Italians about voting for Eurosceptic parties. Tusk issued a withering put-down after it was reported that Gunther Oettinger, the EU's budget commissioner, had suggested that economic uncertainty could teach Italians not to vote for populist parties Five Star Movement and The League. "My appeal to all EU institutions: please respect the voters. We are there to serve them, not to lecture them," Tusk wrote on Twitter. Five Star and The League, which were on the verge of forming a coalition government, have reacted furiously to what they said was Brussels meddling in Italy's affairs.

United States: A Philadelphia woman seen on video being punched in the head by a police officer on a New Jersey beach said she didn't spit at the officers before the weekend altercation. A lawyer for 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Philadelphia told Philly.com the charges against Weinman are exaggerated. Wildwood, New Jersey Mayor Ernie Troiano defended the police, claiming Weinman was "by far the aggressor here". Troiano told Philly.com that Weinman "chose to attack the officer, spit on the officer." Weinman said that she was spitting sand out of her mouth after being knocked to the ground, not spitting at the officers. She's facing two counts of aggravated assault on a police officer, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and other charges. Stephen Dicht, Weinman's lawyer, said he was appalled by the number of people who had posted that Weinman "got what she deserved." The video, filmed by another beachgoer, shows two officers trying to subdue Weinman, with one officer hitting her in the head twice with a closed fist. The video does not show what led to it. The officers have been reassigned to administrative duty during the investigation.



Woman punched by police on #Wildwood beach denies that she spit on officers. “[T]he cops smashed my head into the ground when he tackled me and I spit the sand out of my mouth. ... So no, it is not true." https://t.co/1yBI412mip — Philly.com (@phillydotcom) May 29, 2018



Religion: Christians in Western Europe are less accepting of immigrants and non-Christians than people without religious affiliations, a study published today that was based on a 15-country survey found. The Pew Research Centre report revealed that Christians — whether or not they are churchgoers — are more likely than western Europeans who don't identify with a religion to express negative views of Muslims, Jews and migrants. They also are more inclined to think their country's culture and values are superior. The study was based on a telephone survey of 24,599 randomly selected adults in the 15 countries. The survey found that Swedes were the least likely to express anti-migrant and anti-minority views, while Italians were the most likely.

Advertisement

Weather: The soggy remnants of Alberto moved towards the nation's interior, leaving scattered flooding and downed trees in the wake of the year's first named tropical storm. More than 25,000 power outages were reported in Alabama, many caused by trees rooted in soggy soil falling across utility lines. But while forecasters said the subtropical depression could dump as much as 15cm of rain inland, few major problems were reported so far. In Cuba, flooding damaged an oil refinery and caused crude oil to spill into Cienfuegos Bay as the remnants of Alberto continued to drench the island in heavy rain.



Check this out... Alberto whipped up a mini-vortex today at the Shores of Panama resort in Panama City Beach. Basically a waterspout over a pool... video from Justin Ray Parker pic.twitter.com/ELSH7gfnik — James Spann (@spann) May 28, 2018



Bolivia: A surveillance camera video in Bolivia appears to contradict police claims about the death of a demonstrator that has prompted large protests against the Government of President Evo Morales. A lawyer for his university in the city of El Alto says Jonathan Quispe was shot by police while fleeing officers during last week's demonstration demanding an increased budget for public universities. "As he escaped the repression, Jonathan went into an alley after he was shot by police, and he bled to dead six minutes later," said lawyer Victor Campos. Police initially said that Quispe's was killed by a marble fired by protesters. But police said later that he died after emerging from a house where he and other students had taken shelter.

United States: A court-appointed official reviewing materials seized in FBI raids on President Donald Trump's personal lawyer says prosecutors are likely to get their first look at over a million pieces of data from three of his phones tomorrow. The report by special master Barbara Jones was submitted to US District Judge Kimba Wood in advance of a hearing on legal issues related to the April 9 raids on Trump attorney Michael Cohen. Prosecutors have said they are investigating Cohen's personal business dealings. He has not been charged. Jones said none of the over a million items in the electronic contents of the phones were designated as subject to attorney-client privilege or highly personal by lawyers for Cohen, Trump or the Trump Organisation.



A million items on three of Michael Cohen's phones... pic.twitter.com/5xSgryQRVa — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) May 29, 2018



Brazil: One of the main unions behind a crippling truckers' strike in Latin America's largest nation called on its members to return to work, warning that failing to do so would erode hard-won gains. The call by the National Confederation of Autonomous Transporters was a sign that the 9-day strike was starting to wind down despite sporadic blockages nationwide and widespread food and fuel shortages. It was also a clear that strike leaders knew the disruptions were wearing on Brazilians, who have had to endure empty shelves, canceled flights and shuttered schools as much of the country has come to a halt.

Austria: The Government plans to cut benefits for immigrants, including refugees, who do not speak German in a controversial move that puts the country in conflict with the rest of the EU. Sebastian Kurz, the Chancellor, intends to cap refugees' benefits receive at €563 a month. They will only be able to claim the amount given to Austrians — €863 — if they pass a German language test, he said. In addition, immigrants will also be barred from claiming benefits for five years, a move aiming to deter new migrants.

- agencies