A Georgia mom has admitted to bringing her young daughters to the homes of elderly men to be molested and raped in exchange for cash, reports the Daily Mail.

Morgan Summerlin, 25, pleaded guilty to rape and trafficking a person for sexual servitude, cruelty to children and enticing a child for indecent purposes on Friday.

The court heard that Summerlin would take her two daughters, aged 5 and 6, to the home of 78-year-old Richard 'Pop' Office, WSVN reports.

As Summerlin waited in the living room, Pop went to the bedroom with the girls, where he raped the five-year-old and got the other girl to rub his feet, according to the Fulton County District Attorney.

He then gave them $100, which Summerlin then took off them, the court heard.

Last week, Office was found guilty of rape, child molestation, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, enticing a child for indecent purposed and sexual battery, and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, plus 146 years.

The mom also brought her daughters to the home of Alfredo Trejo who would also reportedly rape and molest them.

Trejo was convicted February 26 of rape, child molestation, sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, trafficking a person for sexual servitude and aggravated child molestation.

He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, plus life on probation.

'It is difficult to imagine facts that are more horrific than those found in this case,' Chief Senior Assistant District Attorney Irina Khasin told news station WSVN.

'I am hoping these two little girls can somehow survive this abuse and grow into healthy adults who can lead a productive and fulfilling life.'

Summerlin will be sentenced June 4.

On Facebook, Summerlin, who also has a son, appeared like any other mother.

She posted photos of her children, and announced plans to treat her kids.

'Goodnight fb gotta get up early taking kids to the final circus im(sic) so excited,' she wrote in one heartbreaking post in 2017.

Little did her friends and family know what was going on behind closed doors, according to prosecutors.

The girls' grandmother, Teresa Davidson, has also pleaded guilty to cruelty to children after she failed to act when they told her they were being abused.

She was sentenced to five years, to serve one minus time served.