New York Attorney-General Eric Schneiderman has resigned after claims were made about him by four women in the New Yorker today.

Schneiderman, whose office has taken on a high-profile role in the fight against sexual misconduct, was physically violent with four women he was romantically involved with, according to their accounts in the New Yorker .

New York Governor Cuomo later called on Schneiderman to resign saying, "no one is above the law, including New York's top legal officer".

Two women spoke on the record, saying Schneiderman repeatedly hit them during the course of their relationships with him in recent years, and never with their consent.

Neither woman filed any police complaints, but both said they sought out medical attention and confided in people close to them about the abuse.

A third woman who also was involved with him told her story to the other two women, but said she was too frightened to come forward.

A fourth woman said Schneiderman slapped her when she rebuffed him, but also asked to remain unidentified.

The New Yorker said it vetted the third woman's allegations, and saw a photo of what the fourth woman said was her injury.

The two women who spoke on the record, Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam, both said the physical abuse escalated over time, and that Schneiderman also was a heavy drinker.

AP is identifying the women because they agreed to tell their stories publicly.

Asked for comment, Schneiderman, a Democrat, initially issued a statement to the New Yorker saying, "In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity. I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is I line I would not cross."

His representatives sent the same statement to AP when asked about the accusations.

They also sent a statement from his ex-wife, Jennifer Cunningham, who said, "I've known Eric for nearly 35 years as a husband, father and friend. These allegations are completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father. I find it impossible to believe these allegations are true."

But four hours after the story broke, Schneiderman resigned.

He said the allegations will "effectively prevent him from leading the office's work" and therefore will resign on the close of business tomorrow.

Schneiderman says it's been a great honour and privilege to serve as attorney-general. He says he strongly contests the allegations, which he calls unrelated to his professional conduct or operations of the office.

BREAKING: New York AG Eric Schneiderman announces he will resign tomorrow after reports that he physically abused four women. Here's his full statement: pic.twitter.com/a2AmtkZDPU — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) May 8, 2018

“I am the law.” Four women accuse NY attorney general and #MeToo advocate Eric Schneiderman of violent physical abuse. Several gave harrowing accounts of violence, fear, and intimidation to @JaneMayerNYer and me in our @NewYorker investigation: https://t.co/JCkFKf9lvR — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 8, 2018

What’s at stake: Schneiderman positioned himself as a leader of not just the anti-Trump legal fight by Democratic AGs, but as a political leader of the resistance - and, was trying to set himself up as the prosecutorial fail safe around potential Trump federal pardons — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) May 8, 2018

Publicly, most prominent New York Democrats are still silent in the wake of the New Yorker report on Schneiderman.



Privately, few seem to see him lasting. — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) May 8, 2018

Schneiderman was a prominent voice against Trump, and was also moving to take on his son, Eric, over his charitable foundation. Trump allies have been messaging describing Schneiderman allegations as a win for him. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 8, 2018



Schneiderman has been a vocal supporter of the #MeToo movement.

He filed a lawsuit in February against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and the Weinstein Co. following an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, saying the company broke New York law by failing to protect employees from "pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination".

He launched a civil rights probe into the New York City-based company in October after the New York Times and the New Yorker exposed allegations of sexual assault and harassment spanning decades. The company later fired Weinstein.

The women accusing him said seeing him speak out on sexual misconduct issues was part of the impetus in them coming forward.

"This is a man who has staked his entire career, his personal narrative, on being a champion for women publicly," Selvaratnam said. "But he abuses them privately. He needs to be called out."

-AP