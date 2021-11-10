New Zealand man Timmy Rakei killed in Melbourne hit-and-run, police looking for driver

Timmy Rakei was pinned against his work ute and died almost immediately, police say. Photo / news.com.au

Timmy Rakei was pinned against his work ute and died almost immediately, police say. Photo / news.com.au

The search for a man wanted over a fatal hit-and-run in Melbourne's southeast has entered its second day as the driver continues to evade police.

But detectives say it won't be long before the offender is found — they have been inundated with footage of his movements after the call went out to the public for help.

The wanted man was captured on CCTV fleeing the scene of the crash at Carrum Downs shortly after 7am on Tuesday (AEST).

He had just driven a red Holden Commodore into two road workers who were laying out cones.

One of the victims, identified as 44-year-old Bayswater man Timmy Rakei, from Taupō, was pinned against his work ute and died almost immediately, police say.

A second man is in a stable but serious condition in hospital with severe injuries to his lower body.

As the search for the driver continues, tributes are flowing for Rakei — a father who leaves behind a little girl aged just 2.

Friend Isobel Dayberg wrote on social media that she was "gutted" by the news and that "every person has the right to go to work and come home safe".

"I'm gutted. Timmy, we were only just speaking last week," she wrote.

"This is the worst news and I'm so sad I can't get to Melbourne to say our goodbyes.

"I thank you for always checking up on me and the kids, making sure we are doing OK. We love you and sending lots of love to your family."

Rakei's niece left a touching tribute on Facebook describing the selfless man who would do anything for her.

"Thank you for everything uncle," she wrote.

"Most don't know but you spent the whole day with me when I was in hospital ready to have baby ... watched movies on a small screen we ate (the meanest feed) talked, we laughed you made sure I was more then ok you noticed we didn't pack a blanket for baby you were straight to the shop without hesitation.

"All the memories from when we were little uncle all the outings all the love you gave me and my son gonna miss you so much — the true definition of an uncle."

Police on Monday released a photograph of the man allegedly behind the wheel of a fatal hit-and-run.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Jarrod Dwyer told reporters on Tuesday afternoon the driver of a red Holden Commodore looked at his victim before running and was photographed by a good Samaritan as he fled on foot.

"The man has been travelling at high speed and driven straight into two road workers who were in the process of setting out roadworks," the officer said.

"He got out, looked directly at the two victims and ran off. It's just a callous, cold act. It's the act of a coward."

Dwyer said the driver of the car was travelling at high speeds in a 40km/h zone at Carrum Downs about 7.15am when he ran into the road workers.

Dwyer revealed that the officer fled on foot where he was picked up by another man in a black Hyundai SUV.

The driver of that vehicle drove at police as they carried out a pursuit.

The crash happened on Hall Road near the intersection of Lats Avenue.

Police say they are looking for a man believed to be in his 30s of Caucasian appearance.

Pictures from the scene show the crumpled wreckage of the red vehicle as well as a white workers' ute which was pushed nose-first into a tree.

Parking cones that had been set up next to the large median strip where workers were operating were knocked to the ground and the base of one cone was resting on the roof of the red Holden.