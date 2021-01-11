New York State Bar Association moves to get rid of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, former New York City mayor and current lawyer for US President Donald Trump. Photo / Getty Images

The New York State Bar Association has announced it will consider revoking the membership of Rudy Giuliani, the head of Donald Trump's legal team, over his role in spreading misinformation about the election and sparking last week's riot.

Before you get too worked up about this, the NYSBA is a private group. This would not mean actual disbarment for Giuliani in the state of New York. Still, it would be rather humiliating.

"We must address the root cause of this abhorrent incident, the blame for which lies first and foremost with President Donald Trump," the association says in a statement.

"But the President did not act alone. Hours before the angry mob stormed the Capitol walls, Trump's personal attorney Rudolph Giuliani addressed a crowd of thousands at the White House, reiterating baseless claims of widespread election fraud."

It cited Giuliani's quote: "Let's have trial by combat."

"NYSBA has received hundreds of complaints in recent months about Mr Giuliani and his baseless efforts on behalf of President Trump to cast doubt on the veracity of the election and, after the votes were cast, to overturn its legitimate results," the statement continues.

"These efforts included the commencement and prosecution of court actions in multiple states without any evidentiary basis whatsoever. In each and every instance, these actions were appropriately dismissed by the courts in which they were brought.

"As the nation's largest voluntary state bar association, NYSBA has a responsibility to defend and protect the rule of law.

"NYSBA's bylaws state that 'no person who advocates the overthrow of the government of the United States, or of any state, territory or possession thereof, or of any political subdivision therein, by force or other illegal means, shall be a member of the association'.

"Mr Giuliani's words quite clearly were intended to encourage Trump supporters unhappy with the election's outcome to take matters into their own hands. Their subsequent attack on the Capitol was nothing less than an attempted coup, intended to prevent the peaceful transfer of power."

The association says Giuliani will be given due process and an opportunity to "explain and defend his words and actions". It says the decision to launch an inquiry into his membership was "not taken lightly".

Republican official accuses Giuliani of 'lying'

60 Minutes also spoke to a pair of Republican election officials in Georgia, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and voting systems implementation manager Gabriel Sterling.

Raffensperger was the person Donald Trump implored to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in Georgia during a tense phone call. Sterling has repeatedly debunked the President's voter fraud claims in public.

Speaking to 60 Minutes, Sterling described those claims as "fantastical", "unreasonable" and "lacking in any factual reality".

"In continuing the disinformation and spinning up people's anger when they're emotionally raw, [the violence at the Capitol] is exactly what you're going to see," he said.

President Trump’s claims of vote fraud in Georgia are “fantastical, unreasonable [and] lacking in any factual reality,” says Gabriel Sterling, a top state election official, who is also a longtime Republican and Trump voter. https://t.co/Bvic7YR0af pic.twitter.com/DwjqKWurDw — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 11, 2021

As an example, he walked the programme through one of the Trump campaign's claims, which involved edited video of election workers in Georgia supposedly engaging in misconduct.

Giuliani brought up the video during a meeting with state politicians as evidence of fraud.

Sterling said Giuliani must have known he was being dishonest.

"From my point of view, they intentionally misled the state senators, the people of Georgia and the people of the United States about this, to cause this conspiracy theory to keep going and keep the disinformation going, which has caused this environment we're seeing today."

"Are you saying they lied?" the interviewer asked.

"Yes. I'm saying Rudy Giuliani looked them in the eye and lied."