Nasa makes 'exciting new discovery' about the moon

Nasa will announce details of its "exciting new discovery". Photo / Nasa

Nasa is set to announce what it describes as an "exciting new discovery" about the moon.

The US governmental agency will livestream the announcement on Monday EDT/Tuesday New Zealand time.

Audio of the announcement will be livestreamed in the channel below, at 12pm EDT of Monday, October 26, which will be 5am on Tuesday in New Zealand.

In a media release, Nasa does not reveal many details but says the new discovery contributes to the agency's efforts to learn about the Moon "in support of deep space exploration".

"Under Nasa's Artemis programme, the agency will send the first woman and next man to the lunar surface in 2024 to prepare for our next giant leap – human exploration of Mars as early as the 2030s. Understanding the science of the Moon also helps piece together the broader history of the inner solar system," the release added.

The announcement will be made from the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy (Sofia), the world's largest airborne observatory.

