Alleged mushroom poisoner Erin Patterson has denied she panicked and left hospital to cover her tracks after learning doctors suspected her guests had been poisoned with mushrooms, her triple-murder trial has heard.
The Supreme Court trial resumed in Morwell, Australia, on Tuesday as Patterson returned to the witness box forher sixth day of giving evidence.
Crown prosecutor Nanette Rogers, SC, suggested Patterson panicked and absconded from Leongatha Hospital after doctors informed her they suspected the lunch guests had been poisoned with death cap mushrooms.
She disagreed.
Earlier in the trial, the jury heard Patterson left hospital at 8.10am after five minutes and returned about an hour and a half later at 9.48am.
She has pleaded not guilty and told jurors last week she did not intend to cause harm to anyone.
Simon’s parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and aunt, Heather Wilkinson, fell ill and died after consuming death cap mushrooms at a lunch hosted by Patterson while Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, recovered.
Prosecutors allege Patterson deliberately spiked the beef wellington lunch intending to kill, while her defence has argued the case is a tragic accident.
Mushroom cook ‘really stressed’ at hospital
Continuing to face questioning from Rogers, the accused woman was taken to her attendance at the Leongatha Hospital at 8.05am on July 31, 2023.
“I want to suggest to you, you were stressed when you attended?” the prosecutor questioned.
“I was probably really stressed,” Patterson replied.
Rogers suggested this was because the doctors had suggested death cap mushrooms were suspected as the cause of the illnesses, with Patterson saying “that definitely was a cause of anxiety”.
“And you were worried that you were going to get caught, correct or incorrect?” Rogers asked.
“Incorrect,” Patterson replied.
Mushroom cook disputes account given by nurse
Rogers took Patterson to the evidence of Leongatha Hospital nurse Kylie Ashton who gave evidence earlier in the trial she had spoken to the accused woman during the five minutes before she discharged against medical advice.
The court was told Ashton had said Patterson told her she wasn’t prepared to be admitted and needed to leave.
Patterson disputed this, saying: “I don’t think I used those words”.
“I would have said I didn’t come prepared to stay the night.”
Ashton, Rogers said, had told Patterson the other lunch guests were “quite unwell” and it was important she started treatment as soon as possible.
Patterson denied Ashton mentioned the other guests nor said her life was “at risk”.
“I don’t remember her talking to me about the others at all,” she said.
“I just remember being told I needed treatment for the mushroom poisoning.”
The jury was told Ashton had given evidence Patterson had mentioned her children had eaten leftovers from the lunch for dinner on July 30 and she urged the accused woman to bring them in for assessment.
Mushroom cook denies lying to jury about surgery booking
After the trial resumed at 10.30am today, Rogers immediately began to question the accused woman on evidence she gave last week about having an appointment for a gastric bypass surgery in September 2023.
On Friday, Patterson said messages sent to Simon a day before the fatal lunch on July 29, 2023, referred to medical issues she was dealing with.
“I was going to have surgery soon … the gastric bypass surgery,” she said.
She said she had an appointment at the Enrich Clinic for a pre-surgery appointment.
On Tuesday, Rogers asked if the appointment was for the South Yarra clinic at 11am on September 13, 2023, which Patterson agreed.
“The Enrich clinic offers services in dermatology, agree or disagree?” Rogers asked.