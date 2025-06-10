Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Mushroom poisoning trial: Erin Patterson denies panic, cover-up

By Liam Beatty
news.com.au·
7 mins to read

Erin Patterson has denied panicking and leaving hospital to cover her tracks after an alleged mushroom poisoning, which Ian Wilkinson (inset) survived.

Erin Patterson has denied panicking and leaving hospital to cover her tracks after an alleged mushroom poisoning, which Ian Wilkinson (inset) survived.

Alleged mushroom poisoner Erin Patterson has denied she panicked and left hospital to cover her tracks after learning doctors suspected her guests had been poisoned with mushrooms, her triple-murder trial has heard.

The Supreme Court trial resumed in Morwell, Australia, on Tuesday as Patterson returned to the witness box for

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World