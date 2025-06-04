Giving evidence on Tuesday, Patterson told the jury that she had struggled with her diet all her life and had been binge eating and purging since her 20s.
“In some intense periods it could have been daily, then it could be weekly or monthly. It varied in intensity,” she said.
Patterson claimed no one knew.
She has pleaded not guilty to three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder relating to the lunch with her estranged husband’s family.
Her husband Simon Patterson’s parents, Don and Gail, and aunt Heather Wilkinson died in the week after the lunch due to death cap mushroom poisoning, while Wilkinson’s husband Ian survived.
Prosecutors allege Patterson deliberately spiked the meal while her defence argues the case is a tragic accident.
For the last two days, Patterson has been giving her own version of events as to what happened on July 29, 2023.
This week, she told the court that she accepted there had to have been poisonous mushrooms in the beef wellington she served, and dried mushrooms used in its creation had sat in her pantry for months because of their “pungent” aroma.
Today, describing the process of making the dish, Patterson said she primarily used mushrooms from Woolworths but the duxelles tasted a bit bland.
“I tasted it a few times and it seemed bland to me, so I decided to put the dried mushrooms in the pantry,” she said.
“At the time I believe it was just the mushrooms I got from the grocer in Melbourne … now I think there was the possibility there were foraged ones in there as well.”
‘Not proud’: Erin lied to in-laws about cancer concern
Asked by Mandy what the lunch guests discussed, Patterson told the court that she’d “let them believe” that she was concerned about ovarian cancer.
“Right at the end of the meal and I mentioned that I’d had, I had an issue a year or two earlier where I thought I had ovary cancer,” she said.
“I’m not proud about this, but I let them to believe I might be needing some treatment in regards to that in the next weeks and months.”
Earlier in the day, she told the court that she’d lied to Don and Gail in late June about receiving various testing for a lump on her elbow.
She claimed that she was planning to get a gastric bypass to deal with her weight concerns and saw the opportunity to receive support from her in-laws by pretending she was receiving medical care for the lump.
Alleged poisoner became interested in foraging during Covid
After prosecutors concluded their case earlier this week, Mandy called his client as a witness and Patterson began giving evidence.
Over two days she answered extensive questions about her relationships with Simon Patterson and his family, health concerns, financial situation and her love of mushrooms.
Shortly before the jury was sent home on Tuesday, Patterson agreed that her lunch “must” have contained the poisonous mushrooms.
She told the court when preparing the dish, she used fresh mushrooms purchased from the local Leongatha Woolworths and dried mushrooms purchased months earlier in April from an Asian grocer in Melbourne.
Patterson said the dried mushrooms had been initially bought for a pasta dish but she did not use them at the time because they had a “very pungent” aroma.
Instead, she told the jury, she brought them home and stored them in a Tupperware container in the pantry.