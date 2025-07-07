Mushroom cook Erin Patterson accused of tampering with prison food

Criminal psychologist on the mushroom trial - why were we all so fascinated / what could have driven her to do it? Video / Herald NOW

Australian convicted triple-murderer Erin Patterson has been accused of tampering with prison food, which has reportedly made a fellow inmate sick.

Patterson is reported to have been given a job in the prison kitchen while awaiting trial. Accusations that she tampered with the food in the facility emerged this week, after her conviction was announced.

The infamous mushroom cook was housed at Melbourne’s Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, a maximum-security women’s prison in Melbourne, as she waited to be trialled for poisoning her estranged husband’s family with a mushroom-laced beef wellington.

The claim was reported by the Herald Sun. The allegation was brought on by an inmate, reportedly following a dispute between the inmate and Patterson. Her legal team has dismissed it, calling it “baseless”.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, a Corrections Victoria source confirmed that Patterson had been given a job in the prison kitchen despite her reasons for being on remand awaiting trial.