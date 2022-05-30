The shocking moment a car with a four-month-old boy inside was allegedly stolen in Adelaide has been released. Video / Seven Network / Nine Network

Footage has emerged of the moment a man was seen driving off in a car with a four-month-old baby allegedly strapped in the back seat, as the distraught mum frantically attempts to stop the vehicle.

The mother of the child had left her car running while dashing into a deli to buy bread in the Adelaide suburb of Klemzig around 7.45am on Monday.

A man appears to inspect the vehicle. Picture / Channel 7

In the video obtained by 7News, a man wearing a grey hat, black jacket and a red and white striped T-shirt can be seen exiting a grey Mazda pickup truck before driving off in the white 2009 Honda Jazz, with the number plate S619AXE.

The alleged theft prompted a mass search for the baby boy, who was found inside the car about 10am.

The child was unharmed, however he was taken to hospital as a precaution and has since been reunited with his mother.

A man has been charged with theft after allegedly taking the car. Picture / Channel 7

Shortly after, police released images of a man they wished to speak to in relation to the incident. A 37-year-old Para Hills man was arrested in the Adelaide CBD at 6pm, and has since been charged.

Police will allege in court the man entered the car park in a stolen Mazda, before attempting to take the woman's Honda.

A second man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.

"Police located the vehicle at Wilkinson Ave at Enfield and, thankfully, seated in the rear was the child," said South Australia Police Chief Inspector Matt Nairn on Monday morning.

"An ambulance has attended along with police and now mum and we can confirm the child is safe and well.

Police released images of a man they wished to speak to about the terrifying incident. Picture / South Australia Police

"It's a great relief to South Australia police to reunite mum and child... you can imagine the distress that caused mum."

Nairn earlier alleged the man had taken the opportunity to take the vehicle after the child's mother had strapped in the baby and "momentarily" left the vehicle.

"To call (it) despicable is an understatement. You imagine from any parent's point of view, it's more than distressing," he said.

Senior Constable Gen Cullinan told ABC radio that the alleged thefts appeared to be "random" at this stage.

"It would appear they've dumped one car and then literally tried to take another car so there's no indication these people are known to each other," he said.