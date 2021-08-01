Mum's fury after club served underage daughter 10 Jägerbombs in an hour

A mum is furious and is demanding answers after a club sold her underage daughter 10 Jägerbombs in less than an hour before she found her passed out in a doorway. Photo / Getty

A mum is furious and is demanding answers after a club sold her underage daughter 10 Jägerbombs in less than an hour before she found her passed out in a doorway.

Yorkshire mum Janice Hopper said her daughter was able to buy 10 Jägerbombs for NZ$15 as part of a drinks promotion at a prominent club in Halifax.

She then found her daughter passed out in a bingo hall doorway past 11pm.

Hopper told Metro she's lucky nothing sinister happened to her daughter and says something needs to change before media would be reporting a "whole different story".

"It is a disaster waiting to happen. How can we allow our children to be plied with alcohol right under our noses?

"I was just lucky I found my daughter in the doorway before someone else did. I'm begging the local authorities to take preventative action before you're reporting a whole different story."

Hopper explained her daughter was out with a group of 12 friends but four of them were underage.

Most of them had ID, but she claims the underage girls, who said they left theirs at home, were told by the club to "bring next time".

The girl drank ten Jägerbombs then passed out in a nearby doorway. Photo / Google

Now she wants clubs to have a harder line with security and review their drink price policies.

"I think they should really review the door staff and also the drink prices. Children should not be able to get into a nightclub and purchase alcohol cheaper that most soft drinks available over the bar.

"It just encourages binge drinking and will only end with bad things happening. From what my daughter is saying it's quite easy to get in there without ID – which is shocking.

"They shouldn't be taking risks at the expense of our children's safety."

The club said they would investigate the incident and work with police and the council to address ID issues.

Venue owner Simon Woodcock defended the drinks promotion.

"We offer low-cost drinks before 11pm as a means of inclusion for all the residents of Halifax and the local area, for many of whom salary is below the national average.

"We do not encourage excessive drinking by offering 'two-for-one' promotions and our bar staff are trained to serve responsibly."