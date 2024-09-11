“He came from behind me, and I was only at the park for five minutes, if that,” she said.

“And I was taking photos of my son, playing with his toy car, because he had been sick for a couple of weeks before that, so it was nice to get out. And he came over from behind and threw this liquid onto my son and ran away.

“I didn’t realise what it was at the time, but then Luka started screaming and I could see his skin peeling off and I knew it was hot liquid. I smelt the coffee.”

Luka has undergone multiple surgeries, and his mum on Monday said his recovery would take “months”.

She has suffered her own trauma from the incident, telling radio hosts Robin and Kip she has barely slept since the attack and is suffering nightmares and panic attacks.

The attacker was not known to Luka or his mum, which she said has made the situation harder to process.

“I’ve spent days thinking, ‘Who is this person, how might he know me?’ Because otherwise, it just doesn’t make sense,” she said.

“But, yeah, absolutely no connection to this person, never seen him before, and neither has my family or anyone that we know. It’s very unfortunate, we live in such a great country, and I just never thought that this would happen.”

The attacker left Brisbane and travelled to New South Wales on August 28, police said earlier this week, before flying out of the country on August 31.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.