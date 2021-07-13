Mum murders husband with boiling water after hearing 'devastating' allegations

Corinna Smith. Photo / Supplied

Warning: This article discusses suicide and could be distressing for some people.

A UK mum murdered her husband in gruesome circumstances after learning that her son had accused him of sexual abuse, a court has heard.

Corinna Smith, 59, mixed sugar with boiling water and poured the liquid over 80-year-old Michael Baines as he slept, leaving him with 36 per cent burns that eventually took his life.

Chester Crown Court heard that Smith was "fuming" and "livid" after hearing claims that Baines was a paedophile who preyed on children, including their son Craig.

Prosecutors told the court that Smith selected the syrup concoction because it made the boiling water "more viscous, thicker and stickier so that it stays on the skin and causes greater damage".

After attacking her husband, Smith ran to a neighbours's house. saying: "I've hurt him really bad, I think I've killed him".

Emergency services later found Baines in bed with significant injuries and rushed him to hospital.

He died five weeks later, after multiple surgeries and skin grafts.

"Mum, he's a paedophile"

On July 13 last year, Smith's daughter told her of "devastating" allegations that her husband had committed sexual abuse against children for "many years".

It got worse.

Among Baines' alleged victims was his own son, Craig Baines, who took his own life in 2007, aged 25.

In her sentencing remarks, Justice Amanda Yip said: "He had been troubled before his death and had been to prison for a serious assault.

"You and other family members could not understand why Craig's life had taken this course.

"He had told you that the man he attacked had been a paedophile and that he had touched him sexually.

"The day before Craig's death, he had been in some distress and had said: 'Mum, he's a paedophile'.

"You understood him to be referring to the man he had assaulted. Craig seemed happier the next day and you did not explore what he had said further.

"This is something that you have felt guilty about ever since. You blamed yourself for Craig's death although you had no reason to.

"Your trial could not and did not explore the truth of the allegations made against your husband. The prosecution accepted that the allegations were made and that you believed them. No doubt the revelations were extremely distressing for you."

Justice Yip added that Smith's actions "cannot be justified" and noted that by killing Baines she had taken away any opportunity for the allegations to be tested in court.

"I have no doubt that this has caused untold pain to Mr Baines' children," Justice Yip said.

"The allegations are left hanging but unproven. This is a quite dreadful situation for the whole family. They are in no way to blame for any of this and they deserve the utmost sympathy."

Smith, who was previously found guilty, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of term of 12 years.

Looking for support? It's available

• Call or text 1737 any time for support from a trained counsellor

• Call PlunketLine 24/7 on 0800 933 922

• Depression helpline: Freephone 0800 111 757

• Healthline: 0800 611 116 (available 24 hours, 7 days a week and free to callers throughout New Zealand, including from a mobile phone)

• Lifeline: 0800 543 35

• Samaritans: 0800 726 666

SEXUAL HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone contact the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on:

• Text 4334 and they will respond

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• Visit https://safetotalk.nz/contact-us/ for an online chat

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been abused, remember it's not your fault.