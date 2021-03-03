Mum dies after tripping and falling onto wine bottles she carried in her shopping bag

A mother died after she tripped, broke and fell on wine bottles she was carrying in her shopping bag which broke under her neck. Photo / 123rf

A mother died after she tripped and fell on wine bottles she was carrying, which broke under her neck.

UK woman Susan Woods, 45, had been out with friends and family for the evening and had bought some drinks on the way home.

She was carrying them while her husband went to get money from an ATM last August.

During the walk home, she fell heavily on to the bottles which smashed, coroner officer James Martindal said.

Paramedics performed CPR before she was taken to hospital where she died.

An inquest said she sustained "catastrophic, fatal injuries to her neck".

Woods' husband Andrew had walked a different route home, so he didn't see her fall.

She died from a wound to the neck.

After her death, friends and residents paid tribute, with one man calling Woods, her partner and her children a "lovely family".

One woman said: "Sue was a nice woman. I remember seeing her walking down the road holding hands with her partner during lockdown.

"It's so, so sad."