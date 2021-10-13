Mum arrested after allegedly hosting wild sex parties for teenagers

Shannon O'Connor is accused of hosting wild parties and helping drunk teenage boys sexually assault girls in California. Photo / County of Santa Clara Office of the District Attorney

WARNING - Distressing content

A woman has been arrested after she organised and hosted secret sex parties for teenagers, plying them with alcohol and giving them condoms, US prosecutors have said.

California woman Shannon O'Connor allegedly watched and laughed in a bedroom while a drunk teenage boy performed sexual acts on a girl who was a friend of the woman's then 15-year-old son.

The 47-year-old mum kept the parties secret from other parents and even her own husband.

Children as young as 14 and 15 would get so drunk they "would vomit, be unable to stand, and fall unconscious", the prosecutors said.

"It took a lot of brave children to come forward and to untangle this deeply disturbing case," lawyer Jeff Rosen said in a statement.

"As a parent, I'm shocked. As the (District Attorney), I'm determined to hold those adults who endanger children fully accountable to the law and our community."

O'Connor is also known by the name Shannon Bruga.

During an eight-month period from 2020 to earlier this year, O'Connor allegedly hosted several parties for her son and friends and pressured those in attendance to keep the debauchery a secret.

"She stated if anyone was told she could go to jail," the statement of facts said.

At one party, she handed a boy a condom and pushed him into a room where a drunk 14-year-old girl was lying on a bed.

"[The girl] was afraid, ran and locked herself in the bathroom," the statement said.

At another party, O'Connor took a boy into a room with a drunk girl then left. The girl was allegedly assaulted, according to prosecutors.

The girl confirmed she was left in a drunk state.

"Like why did you like, do that?" the girl allegedly said. "Like, you knew what he was going to do to me."

The 47-year-old faces a list of 39 criminal counts.

In October 2020, O'Connor rented a cottage, where more than $12,000 of damage was done to the house.

CCTV captured evidence of vomiting and stumbling around the property.

During the underage gatherings, one girl broke a pinky finger and one boy got a concussion when some of the teens drove O'Connor's car in a school parking lot, prosecutors said.

During that incident, two kids hung on to the back of the SUV while an unlicensed driver zoomed around the parking lot on December 19. One of the boys holding on to the SUV fell, hit his head, and briefly blacked out, prosecutors allege.

O'Connor faces felony charges including child abuse and sexual assault.

She also faces fraud charges of more than US$120,000 in unauthorised charges on a company credit card.